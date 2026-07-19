Bala Wunti appeared before the Nigerian Senate to address the N210 trillion controversy surrounding NNPC Limited

Wunti drew a sharp distinction between funds described as missing and figures that require reconciliation or accounting explanation

Policy analyst Engr Ike Onwuachu argues the testimony shifted the debate from sensationalism to facts

Lagos, Nigeria - A senior figure with decades of experience in Nigeria's oil and gas sector has taken centre stage in the ongoing N210 trillion controversy surrounding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), drawing a line between what the figures actually represent and how they have been characterised in public discourse.

Bala Wunti appeared before the Nigerian Senate last week and gave testimony that, according to policy analyst Engr Ike Onwuachu, changed the tone of a debate that had grown increasingly sensational. In an op-ed made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 19, Onwuachu argued that Wunti's command of petroleum operations, investment structures and financial accounting allowed him to methodically break down complex ledger entries in a way that gave lawmakers a firmer factual foundation to work from.

Bala Wunti appears before the Nigerian Senate to address the N210 trillion controversy surrounding NNPC Limited. Photo credit: @DrMKBaru

Source: Twitter

Accounting Terms at the Heart of the Controversy

Central to Wunti's intervention was the distinction between concepts that are often conflated in public commentary. Terms such as "unaccounted for," "receivables," "payables," "outstanding obligations" and "missing funds" carry fundamentally different legal and financial meanings, and Onwuachu contends that conflating them in a matter of this scale distorts both public understanding and legislative scrutiny.

An accounting entry that requires explanation or reconciliation, Onwuachu said, is not automatically evidence of money that has vanished. For weeks, the N210 trillion figure circulated in public discussion in ways that implied otherwise, and Wunti's Senate appearance was, by this account, an opportunity to re-anchor the conversation in documentary evidence.

Senate's Oversight Role Under Scrutiny

Onwuachu used his commentary to call on the Senate to build on the clarity Wunti provided, urging lawmakers to pursue their constitutional oversight responsibilities without presumption or predetermined conclusions. He described effective legislative scrutiny as one that follows records wherever they lead, demands proper reconciliation of every material figure and remains insulated from political pressure in either direction.

The analyst also pointed to the value of institutional memory in interrogating the finances of an industry as complex as Nigeria's petroleum sector, noting that reading numbers off a balance sheet is insufficient without understanding the historical transactions and operational structures behind them. That depth of knowledge, he argued, was visible in Wunti's testimony.

The N210 trillion question, in Onwuachu's assessment, should ultimately be resolved not by competing narratives but by transparent reconciliation of records, with the Senate bearing responsibility for bringing that process to a credible conclusion for the Nigerian public.

NNPC N210trn: Senate Committee Issues Clarification

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the senator chairing the Senate Committee reviewing the NNPCL's 2023 audited financial statements pushed back firmly against public reports describing N210 trillion as funds "missing" from the company's accounts.

Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo made the clarification at a press conference on Thursday, July 16, drawing a sharp distinction between the committee's official position and how the figure has been characterised in wider public discourse.

"We never said it's missing. Unaccountable. Unexplained," Dankwambo told journalists, insisting the committee had found no evidence that any money had disappeared from NNPC Ltd.'s books.

Source: Legit.ng