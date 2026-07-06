NiMet has placed 27 states on flash flood alert as peak rainy season conditions begin across Nigeria

The weather agency identified likely impacts on transport, farming, electricity, and other critical infrastructure during early July

NiMet has urged residents and emergency agencies to strengthen preparedness as flood risks increase nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned that 27 states could experience flash flooding during the first 10 days of July as the country enters the peak of the rainy season.

The advisory, shared on NiMet's official X account on Saturday, July 4, links the increased flood risk to widespread rainfall recorded across Nigeria in June.

Could your state be affected? NiMet lists 27 states on flood alert. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the agency, many areas now have waterlogged soil that can no longer absorb much additional rainfall.

"As July marks the beginning of the peak rainy season, the risk of flash flooding is expected to increase, particularly in low-lying, urban, coastal, and poorly drained areas."

27 states on flood alert

NiMet listed the states likely to be affected as Taraba, Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Adamawa, Kwara, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Delta, Edo, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa.

The advisory covers the first dekad of July, from July 1 to July 10.

Flooding may disrupt transport, farming, electricity

NiMet said heavy rainfall could trigger localised flash floods in urban centres, low-lying communities, and other flood-prone areas.

The agency also warned that flooding may lead to traffic congestion, blocked roads, and transport disruptions. Temporary electricity and telecommunication outages are also possible.

It noted that heavy rainfall could reduce visibility for motorists and affect aviation operations.

The agency further warned that farmlands may become waterlogged, leading to possible crop damage. Roads, bridges, drainage systems, and other critical infrastructure could also be affected.

Peak rainy season begins as NiMet issues fresh flood warning for 27 states. Photo: newswatchnetwk

Source: Twitter

NiMet added that stagnant floodwaters and poor sanitation could increase the risk of waterborne diseases.

NiMet urges residents to prepare

The agency advised Nigerians to monitor weather forecasts and flash flood alerts issued by NiMet throughout the period.

Residents were also encouraged to clear drains, gutters, and waterways to allow rainwater to flow freely and to secure loose outdoor items while reinforcing vulnerable structures.

The agency also called on State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), community leaders, and other stakeholders to strengthen preparedness and emergency response measures.

NiMet added:

"Early preparedness and timely action remain essential in reducing the impacts of flash flooding."

It concluded with a public reminder: "An informed community is a prepared community. Know the risks and Act Early."

NiMet warns states of heavy rainfall

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across Nigeria in June.

NiMet projected above-normal rainfall for parts of the South West, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Benue, Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Nasarawa, Taraba, Plateau, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory, while rainfall became established across several northern states.

The agency also warned of increased malaria and cholera risks during the rainy season.

Source: Legit.ng