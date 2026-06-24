Lagos authorities have demolished a six-storey Ikoyi building after detecting serious structural safety concerns

LASBCA has cited foundation failure, sinking signs, and other defects behind the enforcement action

The agency revealed prior notices it issued to the property owner before the demolition exercise

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has pulled down a six-storey residential building in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, after officials found signs that the structure could collapse.

A six-storey Ikoyi structure is pulled down as Lagos officials reveal the defects that raised collapse fears. Photo: Hybrid_Ola

Source: Twitter

The building, located at No. 10 Olufemi Pedro Street, was demolished after an inspection by LASBCA, as disclosed via X by the state governor’s senior special assistant on new media, Jubril Gawat, on Tuesday, June 23.

Agency reveals defects that forced Ikoyi building demolition

According to the agency, the building was discovered during a routine monitoring exercise in the Ikoyi-Obalende area. Officials said further checks showed that the property had developed major defects that made it unsafe.

LASBCA said the structure showed “serious structural defects, including foundation failure and visible signs of sinking.”

The agency added that it also had signs of differential settlement, which suggests movement within the foundation.

LASBCA explained that the demolition was necessary to prevent a possible building collapse that could lead to deaths or damage to nearby properties.

Owner ignored notices before Lagos demolition, LASBCA says

Before the demolition, LASBCA, which said the property had already been flagged for enforcement action, stated that the owner or developer received several notices, including a notice over the distressed condition of the building, a seal-up notice, and a demolition notice.

The agency added that the building was sealed before the removal exercise, while inspections, documentation, and other enforcement procedures were completed.

LASBCA, however, said the owner failed to respond to the notices issued over the property.

Lagos removes a distressed Ikoyi building after officials warn of possible collapse from major structural failures.

Source: Original

Also speaking on the demolition, the agency’s General Manager, Gbaye Florence, said the action was taken because of the level of damage found on the building.

“The removal of the building became necessary due to the level of distress observed on the structure,” she said.

She added that the decision was made to prevent a possible collapse and protect residents and surrounding buildings.

Anambra building collapses as workers escape

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a two-storey building under construction collapsed in Umuoma community, Umuoji, Anambra state. This caused panic among residents as more than 20 workers narrowly escaped without injuries.

The structure reportedly began caving in after loud cracking sounds, with witnesses blaming possible rushed construction and poor materials. Authorities sealed off the site and launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.

Officials from the Urban and Town Planning Department inspected the damaged building, which was designed as a three-storey hotel, while police confirmed the incident and continued monitoring the situation.

Nursing student found dead in Anambra apartment

Legit.ng previously disclosed that a 23-year-old nursing student, Chiamaka Chilaka, was found dead inside her apartment in Alor, Anambra state, with police suspecting possible foul play after noticing injuries on her body.

The ND II student of the College of Nursing Sciences, Alor, was discovered after attending church service. Police said her landlord was arrested and taken in for questioning as investigations continued.

Source: Legit.ng