A senior consultant physician died just minutes after arriving at a Kano hospital to attend to elderly patients who had been waiting several hours for their scheduled evening clinic

The doctor had reportedly agreed to replace another consultant before he suddenly collapsed on arrival. Fellow medical specialists rushed to save him, but he was pronounced dead within 15 minutes

The tragedy left patients, relatives and hospital staff in mourning. Witnesses described an emotional scene as elderly patients offered prayers for the late physician

A senior consultant physician has died after collapsing shortly after arriving at a private hospital in Kano State to attend to patients who had been waiting for an evening clinic.

The doctor, identified as Dr. Ibrahim, reportedly arrived at Arewa Surgery Hospital in the Hotoro area of Kano on Saturday, June 27, after agreeing to stand in for another consultant who was unavailable for scheduled appointments.

Patients and hospital staff were left in shock after the doctor's sudden collapse.

Source: Original

He was said to have collapsed within minutes of reaching the hospital and was later pronounced dead despite efforts to save his life, Daily Trust reports.

What happened at Kano hospital clinic?

Details of the incident were shared by Suleiman Harbo, an aide to the Jigawa State Governor, who said he witnessed the events while accompanying his elderly mother to the hospital for a medical appointment.

Harbo said they reached the hospital at about 5pm and were informed that the consultant they were originally scheduled to see would no longer be available. Hospital staff instead advised them to wait for Dr. Ibrahim, who had agreed to take over the clinic.

According to Harbo, about six patients, most of them aged above 80, remained at the hospital while awaiting the doctor's arrival. Concerned by the delay, he approached the reception desk, where staff contacted the physician by telephone.

Medical personnel attempted to revive the doctor before he was pronounced dead. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Harbo said Dr. Ibrahim told them he would come after observing the Maghrib prayer. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, however, he became unwell as he stepped out of his vehicle.

Medical personnel immediately moved him to the hospital's emergency unit, where several senior doctors attempted to resuscitate him.

“Within 15 minutes, he was confirmed dead,” Harbo wrote.

How did patients react to tragedy?

Harbo described the atmosphere inside the hospital as one of shock and grief, saying both patients and healthcare workers were deeply affected by the unexpected loss.

“The painful irony was this: all the patients waiting to see him were above 80 years of age, while about five senior consultant doctors fought to save him, yet all of them broke down in tears,” he said.

He recalled that his mother had not realised what had happened and asked whether the doctor had arrived. Before he could answer, another patient informed her that the physician everyone had been waiting for had just died.

“‘Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. So that was the doctor they rushed inside? May Allah have mercy on him. Let us just go home. I am already healed,’ she said.”

Harbo said he found it difficult to hold back his emotions as he drove his mother home after the incident.

What caused the doctor's sudden collapse?

Harbo also said people who were present during the physician's final moments recalled that his last audible words were, “La ilaha illallah,” the Islamic declaration of faith.

He prayed for Allah to forgive the late doctor and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, describing the incident as one that would remain with him for a long time.

The exact cause of Dr. Ibrahim's sudden collapse and death had not been established as of the time of reporting.

Cleric sentenced to death for blasphemy seeks transfer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasir Kabara, a Kano-based cleric sentenced to death for blasphemy, has approached the Court of Appeal in Kano with a request to be moved from Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja back to Kurmawa Correctional Centre in Kano.

In a petition dated April 3, 2026, Kabara said his relocation to Abuja had disrupted his ability to properly pursue his appeal.

Source: Legit.ng