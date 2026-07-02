Nigerian Man Who Made Over N6 Billion for Ex-Employer Bags Canadian Citizen, Shares 8 Major Feats
- A Nigerian man has shared the milestones he achieved after relocating from Nigeria to Canada in 2019
- The young man generated $5 million (over N6 billion) in revenue for a multinational company he worked for after his master's degree
- He also took to his social media page to mention other achievements and milestones, sparking reactions in the comments.
A Canada-based Nigerian man has shared the numerous achievements and milestones he recorded after relocating from Nigeria.
The man, identified as Seyi Adeboye, reflected on his journey after spending years abroad and securing his Canadian citizenship.
Canada-based Nigerian man celebrates major achievements
The young man noted that his journey started when he bagged the MasterCard Foundation Scholarship in 2019. According to him, he arrived in Canada in August 2019 and finished his master's degree in 2021.
Seyi explained that he worked with multinational companies after his graduation. During his employment, his excellent performance brought in about $5 million (over N6 billion) in revenue for one of the companies.
He further explained that his sister joined him in 2022 and has also become a permanent resident. Seyi started his Doctor of Medicine programme in 2023 and is currently in his final year.
In a post on his LinkedIn page, Seyi wrote:
"It’s been over a year since I became a citizen of Canada.
It all started with bagging the prestigious MasterCard Foundation Scholarship in 2019.
I arrived Canada 🇨🇦 in August 2019.
Completed my master’s degree in 2021.
I worked with multinational companies after graduation where I performed excellently bringing in about 5 million dollars in revenue to one of the companies.
My sister came to join me in Canada 🇨🇦 in 2022, and now a permanent resident.
I started my Doctor of Medicine program in 2023, and now in my final year. Hard to believe where the time went.
I got married in May 2025 to my beautiful wife and my parents and family traveled to Canada 🇨🇦 to be part of my big day.
I attempted the United States 🇺🇸 Medical Licensing Exam Step 1 and passed in April 2026.
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It’s been a journey in this country and I am happy to call Canada 🇨🇦 home just like Nigeria 🇳🇬 has been home since birth.
Happy Canada 🇨🇦 Day. God bless our country."
Reactions as man bags Canada PR
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:
Banwo & Associates [Attorneys-At-Law] said:
"Immigrants are great nation builders, well done."
Victor Akinode said:
"This is beautiful, brother.
Congratulations. 🎉🎊"
Abdulganiy Oshorinde said:
"Well done sire.
We are proud of brothers like you out there."
Man gets visa approval within 3 days
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his journey of transitioning from a student visa to a work visa in the United Kingdom.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng