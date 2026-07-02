Security forces killed a bandit during an attempted breach at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State

The gunmen engaged in a fierce gun battle with security operatives who repelled their attack on Wednesday night, July 1, 2026

The NIPSS Head of Public Affairs, Dr Osime Samuel, said several assailants escaped with injuries as security forces repelled the attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kuru, Plateau State - Security operatives killed a bandit during a gun battle at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.

The suspected armed assailants attempted to breach the Institute’s security perimeter on Wednesday night, July 1, 2026.

NIPSS under siege, attacker shot dead as security repels attack in Kuru, Plateau State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that gunmen had earlier attacked the NIPSS, leaving two police officers dead and sparking panic as security forces engaged attackers near the institute.

It was gathered that the gunmen were repelled by security operatives while attempting to gain access to the institution at around 11pm on Wednesday.

The NIPPS Head of Public Affairs, Dr Osime Samuel, said the attackers engaged security personnel in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Osime said the gunmen were forced to retreat following a swift and coordinated response by security forces.

As reported by Vanguard, Osime made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

The institute spokesperson said one of the gunmen was killed during the encounter, while several others reportedly escaped with varying degrees of injuries.

NIPSS stressed that all participants of the Senior Executive Course, staff, residents and facilities remained safe as the gunmen failed to penetrate the Institute’s security perimeter.

Osime disclosed that security agencies had intensified efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

The NIPSS added that surveillance and other proactive security measures had been reinforced within and around the institution.

The Institute reassured participants, staff, their families and members of the public of their safety while urging the public to disregard misinformation capable of causing unnecessary panic.

NIPSS said the security of lives and property remained its highest priority. The Institute also commended the prompt response and professionalism of the security agencies.

Security forces clash with gunmen at NIPSS in Plateau State.

Source: Original

Police take action as gunmen kill 22 in Plateau

Recall that Governor Caleb Mutfwang vowed to bring perpetrators to justice after gunmen killed 22 residents in Kawel community, Bokkos LGA.

Mutfwang, represented by Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, made the declaration during a condolence visit to the affected community.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu deployed a senior officer and tactical team to Plateau State following the deadly attack.

Gunmen kill 5 after opening fire on Plateau villagers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that five people were confirmed dead in the Gwan-Ajang attack as gunmen opened fire during a social event in Plateau State.

The Plateau State Police Command mobilised officers to restore calm and track down attackers after the tragic incident.

Conflicting accounts arise over casualties after the deadly attack, with a local youth group reporting seven fatalities.

Source: Legit.ng