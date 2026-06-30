President Bola Tinubu's possibility of visiting the United States and meeting with President Donald Trump before the end of his tenure has been projected

Ambassador Kayode Are, the Nigerian ambassador to the US, made the revelation while speaking in an interview in a trending video

According to Ambassador Are, there is a cordial relationship between President Tinubu and Donald Trump; contacts are being sustained at all levels

Ambassador Kayode Are, the Nigerian ambassador to the United States, has disclosed a possible meeting between President Bola Tinubu and his counterpart in America, President Donald Trump.

Are made the revelation while speaking in an interview on "Inside Source", a Channels TV programme, adding that it would be something of pride that during his administration as the ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, there was such a meeting between Tinubu and Trump.

Kayode Are hints at President Bola Tinubu meeting Donald Trump in the US Photo Credit: @POTUS, @officialABAT

Source: Getty Images

He noted that the presidential visit to the US would be determined by several strategic considerations, while stating that the ongoing diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and American has built a strong foundation to make it possible.

The ambassador disclosed that there is a cordial and excellent relationship between President Trump and Tinubu, with sustained contacts at all levels.

His statement reads in part:

“I hope finally that during my tenure, a presidential visit will be possible. It will be the greatest joy to be able to receive my president here.”

Reactions as Tinubu's plan to visit US revealed

The short video of the interview has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Chidi claimed that President Tinubu cannot visit the United States:

"@officialABAT, try it, please… I saw your fleet sometime last year at LAX, but you were not present. How’s Air Force One visiting and you’re not there? You know how it’ll end for you if you venture to set foot here."

FoodMed claimed that the visit could be possible, adding that a US president is a transactional person:

"I don't doubt this one bit. The present occupier of the WH is a very transactional being, plus an active lobbyist. But why is this a topic here? These knuckleheads‍‍ should channel this energy and attention into delivering good governance that the Country is sorely lacking."

Nigerians react to report of President Bola Tinubu visiting President Donald Trump in the US Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Segun Benson said he hoped that President Tinubu would go to the US before the end of his first term in office:

"Which term? 1st or 2nd term? .. already the first term is ending soon.. we would like the epic visit to happen very soon."

Ayoku welcomed the development:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to strengthen Nigeria's engagement with the international community. A visit to the United States would be another opportunity to deepen diplomatic ties, attract investment, and promote Nigeria's interests on the global stage. Wishing Mr President continued success as he advances the Renewed Hope agenda."

Shamsuddeen said the visit is possible:

"That's very much possible; the President studied in the US and had a lot of friends over there. He should visit the US based on the presidential invitation as well."

You can see the video of Are's interview on X here:

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enoch Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng