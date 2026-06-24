Governor Seyi Makinde declared a 16-hour curfew in 10 Oyo state LGAs amid rising security concerns and terrorism challenges

The curfew followed recent abductions of 39 students and 7 teachers in Oriire LGA by suspected terrorists

Governor Makinde vowed not to negotiate with abductors, prioritising state authority over criminal demands

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday night, June 23, approved the declaration of a 16-hour curfew in 10 local government areas (LGAs) of Oyo state.

According to a memo issued by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde and signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the special adviser (media) to Governor Makinde, the curfew takes effect from Wednesday, June 24.

Governor Seyi Makinde approves a 16-hour curfew in 10 Oyo LGAs, with the measure taking effect from June 24 amid heightened security concerns. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Oyo declares 16-hour curfew

The statement read:

"The curfew, which is between 4 PM and 8 AM and lasts for 48 hours in the first instance, affects local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park."

The affected local government areas are:

Oriire (Headquarters: Ikoyi-Ile) Irepo (Headquarters: Kisi) Olorunsogo (Headquarters: Igbeti) Atiba (Headquarters: Offa-Meta) Saki West (Headquarters: Saki) Saki East (Headquarters: Ago-Amodu) Atisbo (Headquarters: Tede) Oorelope (Headquarters: Igboho) Itesiwaju (Headquarters: Otu) Iseyin (Headquarters: Iseyin)

The full statement can be read below via the official X handle of the Oyo state government:

Concerns persist over Oyo abduction

Recall that on Friday, May 15, assailants attacked three schools in the Oriire LGA in Oyo, abducting about 39 students and seven teachers.

Governor Makinde blamed the attack on terrorists, saying the pressure on the terror groups in the north is pushing them southward.

Michael Onoja, the defence headquarters (DHQ) spokesperson, disclosed in a statement that JAS, the formal name for the group widely known as Boko Haram, carried out the mass abduction.

The crisis escalated days later when Michael Oyedokun, one of the abducted teachers, was killed by the abductors.

In videos, Rachael Alamu, the principal of Community High School, Esiele, who is among the abductees, said the kidnappers had threatened to kill another victim, urging authorities to urgently negotiate their release.

Governor Seyi Makinde says he is willing to sacrifice himself for the release of abducted hostages but rules out yielding to abductors' demands. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

In mid-June, amid protests, Governor Makinde said he was willing to sacrifice himself if that would secure the release of the hostages.

Makinde stressed that the government will not negotiate with the abductors, warning that doing so would amount to surrendering the state’s authority to criminal groups.

The abducted Oyo students and teachers are still within Old Oyo National Park, according to authorities.

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo: Makinde told to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Governor Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.

The Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the party faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies are under the control of the federal government.

Source: Legit.ng