Breaking: Oyo Govt Declares Curfew in 10 LGAs Amid Oriire Children Captivity, Full List Emerges
- Governor Seyi Makinde declared a 16-hour curfew in 10 Oyo state LGAs amid rising security concerns and terrorism challenges
- The curfew followed recent abductions of 39 students and 7 teachers in Oriire LGA by suspected terrorists
- Governor Makinde vowed not to negotiate with abductors, prioritising state authority over criminal demands
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday night, June 23, approved the declaration of a 16-hour curfew in 10 local government areas (LGAs) of Oyo state.
According to a memo issued by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde and signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the special adviser (media) to Governor Makinde, the curfew takes effect from Wednesday, June 24.
Oyo declares 16-hour curfew
The statement read:
"The curfew, which is between 4 PM and 8 AM and lasts for 48 hours in the first instance, affects local government areas bordering the Old Oyo National Park."
The affected local government areas are:
- Oriire (Headquarters: Ikoyi-Ile)
- Irepo (Headquarters: Kisi)
- Olorunsogo (Headquarters: Igbeti)
- Atiba (Headquarters: Offa-Meta)
- Saki West (Headquarters: Saki)
- Saki East (Headquarters: Ago-Amodu)
- Atisbo (Headquarters: Tede)
- Oorelope (Headquarters: Igboho)
- Itesiwaju (Headquarters: Otu)
- Iseyin (Headquarters: Iseyin)
The full statement can be read below via the official X handle of the Oyo state government:
Concerns persist over Oyo abduction
Recall that on Friday, May 15, assailants attacked three schools in the Oriire LGA in Oyo, abducting about 39 students and seven teachers.
Governor Makinde blamed the attack on terrorists, saying the pressure on the terror groups in the north is pushing them southward.
Michael Onoja, the defence headquarters (DHQ) spokesperson, disclosed in a statement that JAS, the formal name for the group widely known as Boko Haram, carried out the mass abduction.
The crisis escalated days later when Michael Oyedokun, one of the abducted teachers, was killed by the abductors.
In videos, Rachael Alamu, the principal of Community High School, Esiele, who is among the abductees, said the kidnappers had threatened to kill another victim, urging authorities to urgently negotiate their release.
In mid-June, amid protests, Governor Makinde said he was willing to sacrifice himself if that would secure the release of the hostages.
Makinde stressed that the government will not negotiate with the abductors, warning that doing so would amount to surrendering the state’s authority to criminal groups.
The abducted Oyo students and teachers are still within Old Oyo National Park, according to authorities.
Read more Oyo state news:
- Alaafin Owoade plans to rebuild 200-year-old Oyo palace, gives reason
- Former Oyo governor's eldest child, Bisola Ajimobi, dies at 42
Oyo: Makinde told to resign
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Governor Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.
The Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.
In a statement by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the party faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies are under the control of the federal government.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.