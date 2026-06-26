Nigerian Army plans to recruit 28,000 personnel to enhance security operations across the country

New training depot established at Amasiri Edda increases Army training institutions to three

Army prioritizes personnel welfare and modern technology to combat insecurity effectively

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has announced plans to recruit and train 28,000 additional personnel as part of efforts to strengthen its capacity in tackling insecurity across the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during a briefing ahead of the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration.

Army announces plan to train 28,000 new troops as Nigeria battles terrorism and other security threats. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plan (Army), Maj. Gen. Bamidele Alabi, Shaibu said the expansion followed the establishment of a new training depot at Amasiri Edda, which brings the number of Army training institutions for recruits to three, Punch reported.

“Manpower is as important as the equipment required to fight insecurity. To this end, we have expanded our recruitment scope by establishing another training depot at Amasiri Edda,” he said.

New troops to support security operations

The Army chief said the recruitment programme would help increase manpower available for operations against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities affecting parts of the country.

“With this action, the Nigerian Army is expected to recruit and train an additional 28,000 troops to help stem the tide of insecurity across the country,” he added.

Shaibu also revealed that the Army had created additional brigades and units while reviewing its structure to improve deployment and response to emerging security challenges, Vanguard reported.

He said the military was also strengthening its capabilities through modern equipment, technology and improved partnerships.

Army prioritises welfare and professionalism

The Chief of Army Staff said his administration remained committed to building a professional and combat-ready force, with emphasis on personnel welfare and operational effectiveness.

“We are also improving our deployment strategies and employing modern technology as a force multiplier in our efforts to quickly degrade all forms of criminality across the country,” he said.

Shaibu urged Nigerians to continue supporting the military, saying collective cooperation remained important in addressing security challenges.

FRSC begins recruitment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced its 2026 recruitment exercise, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for various positions across its officer, marshal inspector and road marshal assistant cadres.

The Corps announced that the recruitment process is open to interested applicants and that applications must be submitted online through the official recruitment portal. x

Source: Legit.ng