Policemen attached to the Department of Force Intelligence of the Intelligence Response Team have neutralised notorious bandit, Isa Dei-Dei in the FCT

The notorious bandit was killed during a gun battle with police operatives after their hideout was invaded

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said some other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - A notorious bandit, Isa Dei-Dei has been killed by policemen attached to the Department of Force Intelligence of the Intelligence Response Team after storming the hideout of a bandit group in the suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, February 7, The Punch reported.

Police kill leader of kidnap gang, Isa Dei-Dei in Abuja Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Adejobi said some other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries after they were shot during the gun battle.

According to Premium Times, the police PRO urged members of the public, most especially medical practitioners to alert the authorities of any person with gunshot wounds.

The statement partially read:

“At about 10:15 am on February 5, 2024, operatives of the DFI-IRT, acting on intelligence, got information on the hideout of a notorious bandit group led by one Isa Dei-Dei, in the suburb of the FCT, and immediately proceeded to the location for possible arrests.

“Upon closing in on them, they (bandits) sighted the police and fled. The operatives immediately went after them, which led to a fierce gun duel. In the process, the notorious Isa Dei-Dei was neutralised while other members of the syndicate managed to escape with gunshot injuries."

Bandits invade Army Estate in Abuja

Meanwhile,Legit.ng reported that kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' stormed the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja on Thursday night, January 18, and reportedly kidnapped two people.

The incident, which happened at about 10:00 p.m. in the Phase II area, had kidnappers who came into the estates and took away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

According to Austine John, who is a neighbour to the victim, the kidnappers came in and started shooting while they invaded the lawyer’s house and seized his wife and in-law while the barrister escaped.

Source: Legit.ng