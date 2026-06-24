The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the application of Omoyele Sowore, the 2027 presidential candidate of the AAC, to June 30

In the application, Sowore is asking the trial court to set aside the bail revocation order filed against his earlier bail by the DSS

Sowore is facing the lawsuit filed against him by the DSS over the allegation of cyberbullying President Bola Tinubu

Nigerian politician and activist Omoyele Sowore has again been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the hearing of his application to set aside the bail revocation order. This is because the court adjourned the hearing of the application to June 30.

Sowore is facing a lawsuit over the allegation of cyberbullying President Bola Tinubu. The suit was filed by the Department of State Service (DSS), and the secret police recently asked the court to revoke the bail earlier granted to the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2027 general elections.

Court adjourns hearing of Omoyele Sowore to June 30 Photo Credit: @sowore

Source: Twitter

The court had ordered that Sowore remain in custody until Wednesday, June 24, 2026, when his application challenging the revocation of his bail and the issuance of a bench warrant will be considered. The order was issued in the case filed by the DSS against Sowore over allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

The agency accused Sowore of making a social media post in August 2025 in which he allegedly referred to President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal”, a claim that led to the ongoing legal proceedings. He has continued to challenge the charges while seeking legal remedies through the court.

Sowore says his campaign has begun

Speaking after the court ruling, Sowore declared that “my presidential campaign has just started, revolution has just begun.”

The video of his comment after the court ruling has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

@mufcETHforever described Sowore and his supporters as cowards:

"Cowards, they're only shouting everywhere without actions! Only you guys declared revolution, and the police immediately grabbed him. Why didn't the revolution start right there, so the rest of us can join."

Omoyele Sowore speaks on 2027 election campaigns Photo Credit: @sowore

Source: Twitter

Abdulazeez Mohammed defended Sowore and criticised the federal government:

"All that Sowore is saying Nigeria is indeed a corrupt country where the common man doesn’t have a voice. If you talk, they will arrest you and lock you down, but one day it will be good for us."

DJ Cruzz expressed the optimism that Sowore will come out stronger in the situation:

"The more they try to suppress him, the more attention they bring to him. If he comes out of this situation, expect a stronger voice, a larger following and greater determination. Some battles don’t destroy movements; they strengthen them."

Miguel questioned where Sowore will be campaigning for the 2027 elections:

"Na, for inside the prison, he wants to take a campaign, or he sent the revolution team to be campaigning on his behalf."

You can see the video of his proclamation on X here:

Sowore collapses during protest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a viral video from the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja has shown activist and politician Omoyele Sowore collapsing during the demonstration after security forces reportedly fired tear gas at the gathering.

The incident occurred as protesters assembled in the nation’s capital to express concerns over governance issues and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng