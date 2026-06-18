A 23-year-old nursing student, Chiamaka Chilaka, was found dead in her apartment in Uruezeani, Alor, in Anambra State on Sunday

Police observed visible injuries on the deceased, including a deep cut on her thigh and other marks of violence, suggesting possible foul play

The landlord of the premises has been arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation as investigations continue

A 23-year-old nursing student identified as Chiamaka Chilaka has been found dead in her apartment in Uruezeani, Alor, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased, a native of Isingu in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, was an ND II student at the College of Nursing Sciences, Alor. She was discovered lifeless on Sunday after a church service.

The deceased was a student of the College of Nursing Sciences, Alor. Photo: FB/Beatrice Obiageri Anidiobi

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that a viral video circulating on social media showed a cleric wailing uncontrollably, repeatedly shouting “My daughter, my daughter.”

Accounts in the video also alleged that Chilaka had been subjected to repeated unwanted advances by her landlord, which she reportedly rejected, and that she was last seen having an altercation with him.

Police Confirm Arrest: Landlord Taken Into Custody

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the incident on Thursday through its spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga. Police operatives who visited the scene observed visible injuries on the deceased, including a deep cut on her thigh, other marks of violence, and blood stains, suggesting possible foul play.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, ordered a full-scale investigation after the case was transferred from the Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka.

The CP gave the directive following the transfer of the case from the Nnobi Divisional Police Headquarters to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a comprehensive and discreet investigation.

Investigation Ongoing: Body Deposited in Mortuary

Ikenga confirmed that the body had been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the landlord of the premises has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing interrogation as part of ongoing investigations.

The police assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway and that anyone found culpable would be brought to justice. Members of the public with useful information were also urged to assist the investigation

Three arrested over murder of seven family members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that three suspects have been arrested over the killing of seven members of a single family in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, in a case that has shocked communities across South Africa.

The victims, aged between 20 and 83, were abducted from their home before their bodies were later discovered in a remote area near Melmoth.

Source: Legit.ng