Breaking: Police Speak Out After Suspected Bomb Rocks Lagos Market
- Lagos police confirm no threat from suspected IED scare in Mushin after thorough assessment
- Commissioner Tijani Fatai visits area to reassure residents and ensure public safety
- EOD-CBRN unit conducts successful searches, maintaining commitment to Lagos security
The Lagos state Police Command has confirmed that a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) scare reported in Mushin has been resolved, following a thorough assessment by its Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit.
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, visited the area for an on-the-spot inspection after receiving reports of a possible explosion in the early hours of the day.
Security operatives complete search operation
According to the command, EOD-CBRN operatives were immediately deployed after a distress call was received. The area was cordoned off while officers carried out searches and recovery operations to determine the nature of the incident.
The police said the location was later confirmed safe, with no IED threat discovered.
Residents urged to remain calm
CP Tijani reassured residents and business owners in the area, urging them to continue their normal activities while assuring them that security measures were in place to protect lives and property.
“The Commissioner of Police urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities, assuring them of adequate security measures to safeguard lives and property,” the command stated.
The police command said it remains committed to responding swiftly to security concerns and maintaining peace across Lagos State.
Lagos police react to school threats
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state Police Command has moved to calm rising concern over a reported threat notice allegedly pasted at a school. The notice had warned of a possible attack and kidnapping of schoolchildren. Lagos police move to calm fears after viral school attack alert spreads across schools and communities in the state.
Reacting in a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, June 8, the Lagos State Police Command said it had taken notice of the viral alert but found no evidence backing the claim.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944