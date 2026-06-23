Breaking: Police Speak Out After Suspected Bomb Rocks Lagos Market

Lagos police confirm no threat from suspected IED scare in Mushin after thorough assessment

Commissioner Tijani Fatai visits area to reassure residents and ensure public safety

EOD-CBRN unit conducts successful searches, maintaining commitment to Lagos security

The Lagos state Police Command has confirmed that a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) scare reported in Mushin has been resolved, following a thorough assessment by its Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, visited the area for an on-the-spot inspection after receiving reports of a possible explosion in the early hours of the day.

Police Speak Out After Suspected Bomb Rocks Lagos Market

Source: Twitter

Security operatives complete search operation

According to the command, EOD-CBRN operatives were immediately deployed after a distress call was received. The area was cordoned off while officers carried out searches and recovery operations to determine the nature of the incident.

The police said the location was later confirmed safe, with no IED threat discovered.

Residents urged to remain calm

CP Tijani reassured residents and business owners in the area, urging them to continue their normal activities while assuring them that security measures were in place to protect lives and property.

“The Commissioner of Police urged residents to remain calm and continue their lawful activities, assuring them of adequate security measures to safeguard lives and property,” the command stated.

The police command said it remains committed to responding swiftly to security concerns and maintaining peace across Lagos State.

Lagos police react to school threats

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state Police Command has moved to calm rising concern over a reported threat notice allegedly pasted at a school. The notice had warned of a possible attack and kidnapping of schoolchildren. Lagos police move to calm fears after viral school attack alert spreads across schools and communities in the state.

Reacting in a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, June 8, the Lagos State Police Command said it had taken notice of the viral alert but found no evidence backing the claim.

Source: Legit.ng