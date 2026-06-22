Omoyele Sowore resisted arrest following a court order for his remand at Kuje Correctional Centre

Court remand dates set as Sowore's bail application faces scrutiny until June 2026

DSS accuses Sowore of cyberstalking and defamation against President Tinubu amid ongoing legal battles

Tension reportedly erupted after human rights activist Omoyele Sowore resisted being taken into custody in a Black Maria following a Federal High Court order directing his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

A video circulating from the incident showed Sowore objecting to the manner of his transportation by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS), insisting that he should be taken in another vehicle.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore resists arrest as tension escalates. Photo credit: @sowore

Source: Twitter

“You cannot put me in Black Maria,” Sowore was heard saying while resisting the move.

Court orders remand pending bail application

The court had ordered that Sowore remain in custody until Wednesday, June 24, 2026, when his application challenging the revocation of his bail and the issuance of a bench warrant will be considered.

The order was issued in the case filed by the DSS against Sowore over allegations of cyberstalking and criminal defamation.

DSS case continues

The agency accused Sowore of making a social media post in August 2025 in which he allegedly referred to President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal”, a claim that led to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate and activist, has continued to challenge the charges while seeking legal remedies through the court.

The development has attracted public attention, with the latest incident adding another layer to the ongoing trial involving the activist and the security agency.

Sowore collapses during protest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a viral video from the #EndBadGovernance protest in Abuja has shown activist and politician Omoyele Sowore collapsing during the demonstration after security forces reportedly fired tear gas at the gathering.

The incident occurred as protesters assembled in the nation’s capital to express concerns over governance issues and economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng