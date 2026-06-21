Oyo state authorities have dismissed claims that kidnap victims had been released following Sunday Igboho’s ultimatum

The Oorelope Local Government chairman described reports of the victims’ freedom as false and urged residents to rely only on verified information

Police confirmed that rescue efforts were still ongoing and clarified that the victims were abducted in Igbope, not Igboho

Conflicting accounts have emerged over the status of a family abducted in Oyo state after local authorities and the police dismissed reports that the victims had regained their freedom following an ultimatum issued by Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Reports of the alleged release gained traction after videos circulated online showing residents celebrating alongside Igboho in Igboho town.

Sunday Igboho addressing community leaders during a meeting on rising insecurity in Oyo State. Photo: FB/SundayIgboho

Source: Facebook

The gatherings were widely interpreted as a reaction to the supposed return of a woman, her children and another relative who were recently kidnapped by armed men.

Were kidnap victims actually released?

The excitement followed a warning issued by Igboho to suspected kidnappers and some Fulani community leaders in the area. He had demanded the immediate release of those held captive and reportedly gave a two-hour deadline for compliance.

Despite the widespread celebrations, officials have insisted that the claims are inaccurate, Punch reports.

Chairman of Oorelope Local Government, Jacob Ogundiran, described reports of the victims' release as false. He said information suggesting the abductees had returned home did not reflect the reality on the ground.

"The attention of the Oorelope Local Government Area leadership has been drawn to circulating rumours and unverified reports claiming the release of the kidnapping victims.

"We state authoritatively that these reports are false and misleading. The victims are still in captivity, and we urge the public to discountenance any information to the contrary unless it comes from credible sources."

What have security agencies said?

Ogundiran stated that security agencies were continuing efforts to secure the victims' rescue. He also acknowledged the support of residents and community leaders who have been providing information to aid the operation.

The Oyo State Police Command echoed the council's position. Police spokesperson, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said there was no confirmation that the victims had been freed and noted that rescue efforts remained ongoing.

“Whatever the activist is doing, if the said victims are still in captivity, I don’t know. Efforts are ongoing to rescue them.

“Meanwhile, the victims were not even kidnapped in Igboho. They were kidnapped at Igbope.”

How did the controversy begin?

The victims were abducted during a nighttime attack on a family. Reports indicated that the kidnappers initially demanded N300 million before reducing the ransom request to N150 million.

Following the incident, Igboho publicly criticised what he described as growing insecurity in the area. During a meeting with community representatives and traditional leaders, he accused some individuals of involvement in kidnapping activities and condemned attacks linked to ransom negotiations.

“The person who brought the ransom, you still killed him and spared only one person,” he said.

He later issued a warning that further incidents would not be tolerated and gave a deadline for the release of those being held.

“I am Sunday Igboho. I am calm because my fathers asked me to be calm with you. Let this be the last time such a thing will happen,” he said.

Although residents celebrated what they believed was a breakthrough, authorities maintain that the abducted family remains in captivity and that efforts to secure their release are still underway.

Igboho threatens to expose politicians backing kidnappers

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has claimed that certain politicians are linked to the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and warned that he may publicly identify them if the attacks continue.

Igboho made the remarks while receiving newly elected leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by Akinteye Babatunde, at his residence in Ibadan, Punch reports.

Source: Legit.ng