Redeemer's University, Ede, a private tertiary institution owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has published its post-UTME screening schedule for the second phase of its 2026/2027 admission exercise

The schedule includes the dates for the online and physical post-UTME screening for the nine faculties it currently operates

The private university, however, warns aspirants that its portal will be closed as soon as the admission quota for each programme is fully subscribed and registered for

The management of Redeemer's University, Ede, has released information regarding the second phase of its 2026/2027 post-UTME screening schedule.

The second phase screening exercise involves all nine faculties it operates, namely the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Built Environment Studies and Faculty of Computing and Digital Technology.

Redeemer's University encourages applicants to apply for its post-UTME screening before its portal closes. Photo Credit: run.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University post-UTME screening update

According to the information provided on its official website, the online screening will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 am.

For the physical screening, it will be held at the Redeemer's University Business School, Redemption City, Mowe, Ogun State, from Saturday, June 6 to Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 am daily.

The physical screening will also take place at Redeemer's University, Ede, on Monday, June 8 and Friday, June 19, at 8:00 am.

Redeemer's University advised applicants on the need to register early, as the portal will close as soon as the admission quota for each programme is fully subscribed and registered for.

Eligible candidates must be 16 years old on or before September 30.

Brief history about Redeemer's University

Redeemer's University, Ede, is a private Christian university owned and operated by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and it was founded under the leadership of the current General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

On January 7, 2005, the Federal Government of Nigeria granted the university an operating license, and it commenced operation on October 11, 2005, at a temporary site at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State, with just three colleges and 478 pioneer students.

In September 2013, the university relocated to its permanent, expansive 812-hectare campus in Ede, Osun State.

Redeemer's University has invited applicants to apply for its post-UTME screening exercise. Photo Credit: run.edu.ng

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Redeemer's University approved school fees for 2026.

Redeemer's University's UTME cut-off mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Redeemer's University had published its UTME cut-off mark for admission into the 2026/2027 academic session.

This was made known in a detailed instruction made available on the school website, which also contains links to the faculties in the institution and courses/programmes under each of them. In an official notice displayed on the school website, the minimum JAMB score required for admission to Redeemer’s University is 160.

According to Redeemer's University, candidates who wish to apply to study at the university would need to create a profile, supply their JAMB registration number and the necessary information on the create profile page, and follow the instructions to register for Post-UTME.

Source: Legit.ng