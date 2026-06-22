The senior pastor of Family Worship Centre in Abuja, Pastor Sarah Omakwu, has opened up about her marriage journey

The gospel minister recounted how an older woman loaned her a gown for the special occasion because her partner was unable to purchase a brand-new dress at the time

She used her personal experience to advise young women against mounting unnecessary financial pressure on their partners for expensive weddings

Pastor Sarah Omakwu of Family Worship Centre in Abuja has revealed that she borrowed her wedding dress because she and her husband, Pastor Ifeanyi Omakwu, could not afford one at the time.

She shared the story during a sermon on Sunday, June 21, 2026, using her personal experience to highlight the importance of focusing on marriage rather than lavish ceremonies.

Pastor Sarah Omakwu warns ladies about the dangers of forcing their partners to fund lavish weddings they cannot afford. Photo: sarahomakwu

Source: Instagram

The female gospel minister explained that their wedding took place in the United States when they had very little money.

Her husband, Pastor Ifeanyi Omakwu, was unable to buy her a dress, but a woman who had been married before offered hers, and it happened to fit perfectly.

“Let me tell you how Pastor Ifeanyi and I got married. We got married in America. I went there; he didn’t have money for my wedding dress. A lady who had married before loaned her wedding dress to me and somehow it fitted. We married in the church. It was a nice wedding done by Dr Gizzle then.”

According to Pastor Sarah Omakwu, the ceremony itself was simple and held in a church. She recalled that guests were served Kool-Aid mixed with sugar, colour, water, and slices of orange before heading home.

“After the wedding, they served Kool-Aid outside in a foyer. It is just sugar and colour and water. They sprinkled oranges on it and people drank it and went home.”

Pastor Sarah Omakwu recounts her modest American wedding to discourage massive event spending. Photo: sarahomakwu

Source: Instagram

She criticised the growing culture of extravagant weddings, warning that spending millions on a single day does not guarantee a lasting marriage.

The cleric noted that many couples spend huge sums only to separate shortly after.

“Spending N40, N50, N60 million on weddings, then after six months they are divorced,” she said.

Sarah Omakwu urged women not to pressure their partners financially over wedding plans.

She stressed that the real priority should be choosing the right partner and building a strong home rather than organising a grand reception.

“I want to encourage the ladies, please don’t put anybody under stress or under pressure. Please you can take pictures, you can wear your wedding gown and take pictures.”

In a caption accompanying the video she posted on her Instagram page on June 21, she added that many singles delay marriage because of the financial burden attached to weddings.

She reminded ladies that a simple ceremony is enough to begin a godly home, quoting Proverbs 17:1.

“Better is a dry morsel with quietness, than a house full of feasting with strife.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Pastor Bisi Adewale advises men on marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian marriage counsellor Pastor Bisi Adewale instructed Christian men to prioritise becoming the spiritual head of their families.

He noted that a man must build a strong relationship with God before attempting to love his wife to avoid becoming selfish.

The clergyman warned that loving a woman without God's guidance will eventually cause immense pain and destructive behaviour in the home.

Source: Legit.ng