Breaking: Tinubu Appoints Ogundipe as NUC Chairman, Sets Agenda for Former UNILAG VC
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe as chairman of the governing board of the National Universities Commission (NUC)
- Ogundipe is a professor of Botany with expertise in molecular plant taxonomy, biosystematics, ethnobotany, cytogenetics, forensic botany, and ecological conservation
- According to the presidency, as NUC Chairman, Ogundipe will oversee the regulatory body of the Nigerian university system, focusing on funding, global competitiveness and academic stability
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe as the chairman of the governing board of the National Universities Commission (NUC).
According to a statement on Monday, June 22, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, obtained by Legit.ng, Ogundipe succeeds Emeritus Professor Olufemi Raphael Aina, who resigned after less than one year in office. President Tinubu had appointed Aina in July last year, while the board members were inaugurated in November 2025.
Profile of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe
Prof. Ogundipe, a one-time vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (2017–2022), is a Professor of Botany with expertise in molecular plant taxonomy, biosystematics, ethnobotany, cytogenetics, forensic botany, and ecological conservation.
He holds a PhD in Botany from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He currently serves as pro-chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun state.
He is a fellow of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Academy of Science, the Linnaean Society of London, and the Royal Society of Biology. He has also served as President of the Botanical Society of Nigeria and chairman of the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC).
Tinubu tasks Ogundipe on education reforms
As NUC chairman, Prof. Ogundipe will oversee the regulatory body of Nigeria’s university system, with a focus on funding, global competitiveness, and academic stability.
The presidency said:
"President Tinubu expects him to provide visionary leadership at the NUC and strengthen the credibility of the university system in line with the 'Renewed Hope' agenda by advancing quality, access, and integrity in higher education."
What does the National Universities Commission do?
The NUC is the apex statutory regulatory body for university education in Nigeria. Operating under the federal ministry of education, its core mandate is to oversee the orderly development, quality assurance, and funding of all universities in the country.
It also monitors universities to ensure stability, maintain high academic standards, and produce graduates who meet Nigeria’s manpower and development needs.
The presidency’s full statement is available in the X post below:
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Presidency refutes 'Tinubu illness' claims
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency debunked rumours circulating on social media about President Tinubu's health.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this while reacting to a post by a well-followed social media user.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.