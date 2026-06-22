President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe as chairman of the governing board of the National Universities Commission (NUC)

Ogundipe is a professor of Botany with expertise in molecular plant taxonomy, biosystematics, ethnobotany, cytogenetics, forensic botany, and ecological conservation

According to the presidency, as NUC Chairman, Ogundipe will oversee the regulatory body of the Nigerian university system, focusing on funding, global competitiveness and academic stability

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe as the chairman of the governing board of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to a statement on Monday, June 22, by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, obtained by Legit.ng, Ogundipe succeeds Emeritus Professor Olufemi Raphael Aina, who resigned after less than one year in office. President Tinubu had appointed Aina in July last year, while the board members were inaugurated in November 2025.

President Bola Tinubu appoints former UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe, as chairman of the National Universities Commission (NUC). Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Profile of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

Prof. Ogundipe, a one-time vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (2017–2022), is a Professor of Botany with expertise in molecular plant taxonomy, biosystematics, ethnobotany, cytogenetics, forensic botany, and ecological conservation.

He holds a PhD in Botany from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). He currently serves as pro-chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun state.

He is a fellow of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Academy of Science, the Linnaean Society of London, and the Royal Society of Biology. He has also served as President of the Botanical Society of Nigeria and chairman of the Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC).

Tinubu tasks Ogundipe on education reforms

As NUC chairman, Prof. Ogundipe will oversee the regulatory body of Nigeria’s university system, with a focus on funding, global competitiveness, and academic stability.

The presidency said:

"President Tinubu expects him to provide visionary leadership at the NUC and strengthen the credibility of the university system in line with the 'Renewed Hope' agenda by advancing quality, access, and integrity in higher education."

President Bola Tinubu charges Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe with key responsibilities in education reform following his appointment as NUC chairman. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

What does the National Universities Commission do?

The NUC is the apex statutory regulatory body for university education in Nigeria. Operating under the federal ministry of education, its core mandate is to oversee the orderly development, quality assurance, and funding of all universities in the country.

It also monitors universities to ensure stability, maintain high academic standards, and produce graduates who meet Nigeria’s manpower and development needs.

The presidency’s full statement is available in the X post below:

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Source: Legit.ng