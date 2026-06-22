A young Nigerian lady generated reactions on social media after she showed off her outstanding CGPA after a 5-year course

She mentioned in the viral post that throughout her studies at the University of Port Harcourt, she never had a carry-over

The CGPA she finished with, which she displayed online, drew the attention of many people to her social media post

A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) who has never had a carry-over throughout her 5-year academic journey has shown people the CGPA she finished with.

The brilliant lady shared this in a post she made on her media page, which showed her in her graduation outfit.

UNIPORT student trends online after sharing outstanding CGPA and academic record. Photo Source: TikTok/verified.billionaire

Source: TikTok

University of Port Harcourt graduate displays CGPA

In the TikTok video, @verified.billionaire is seen slaying in her graduation outfit, and a close look at the video shows a description she added to the post.

In the description, she mentioned the CGPA she finished with and wrote that she did not have a single carry-over from the beginning of her academic journey till the very end.

Lady graduates from University of Port Harcourt without carry-over, shows off CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/verified.billionaire

Source: TikTok

She wrote in the description:

"No carryover from 100-500 level, graduating with a 4.33 CGPA, Congratulations to Me♥️🥰."

As @verified.billionaire's post gained attention on TikTok, many of her followers congratulated her in the comments section of the post.

Reactions as UNIPORT graduate show her CGPA

user39066708853 explained:

"Congratulations."

BridiKesh designs noted:

"Congratulations."

Ada_Ugo added:

"Congrats."

Mira Blakz stressed:

"Wow, congrats."

Queen Kesh shared:

"U deserve my sharing and reposting ur video,congratulations to u.I just pray my time comes much love🙏🙏I pray Yahweh provide u with the job of ur dream and satisfy ur heart desires."

Uju wrote:

"Proud of you bby."

Stephanie~is~fyn~asf added:

"Congratulations."

Just_Nivah said:

"Congratulations my baby "

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has celebrated online after bagging a first-class degree in her department at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

She shared a video from her convocation ceremony where she showed her degree booklet and confirmed that she was the only student in her department to graduate with a first-class. Her achievement sparked reactions online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate has gone viral after sharing a breakdown of her CGPA from 100 level to final year.

The young lady revealed her semester-by-semester performance, showing how her grades improved over time, and ended her studies with a high CGPA of 4.62. Her post attracted many reactions online, as she also shared graduation photos and encouraged students

Former salesgirl emerges as best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young lady who used to work as a salesgirl graduated from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) as the best student in her set.

She had money problems before school, but she worked hard and finished with a first-class degree and a CGPA of 4.94. She was also named valedictorian at her graduation ceremony, and many people praised her for her success.

Source: Legit.ng