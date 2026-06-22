A white garment church recently sought financial donations from Afrobeats music star Davido

The church also released a video that has since gone viral, showing what the money was needed for

The church's appeal to Davido comes after the DMW label boss, in a viral tweet, promised a follower N15 million

A church reported to be a parish under the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) has caused a stir on social media after it sought financial assistance from Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

In a video shared via the handle cccworldwide1, the church claimed the money was needed to complete the roofing of its worship centre, while directly tagging Davido in the post.

White garment church tags Davido in social media post seeking financial assistance. Credit: davido. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The video, which is circulating online, showed worshippers in white robes conducting service under makeshift tents and canopies while heavy rain fell.

“Hi David, @davido we humbly seek your financial support to cover our church. CCC IGI OLUWAGBIN PARISH. Account No: 1026784448. Bank: UBA. Every seed counts. Kindly RETWEET," the caption of the video read.

The church's appeal to Davido comes shortly after the Unavailable crooner gave the sum of N15 million to a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

The unexpected gesture quickly set social media buzzing, with fans praising the singer’s generosity and celebrating the influencer’s good fortune.

The fan, who goes by the handle @abazwhyllzz, had earlier posted a heartfelt message declaring his devotion to Davido, stressing that his love for the artist was beyond any financial measure.

Mixed reactions as church pleads with Davido for financial assistance. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido taunted Reno Omokri days after he called him out over his customised outfit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert.

The video church shared in an appeal to Davido for a donation here:

Reactions trail church's appeal to Davido

The appeal has sparked a heated debate on X. While some supporters appealed to Davido to help, critics argue that the public approach was embarrassing to the church, questioning why internal contributions weren’t prioritised instead.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

iCapitalHUB commented:

"@davido please support the project of the lord."

Georg24570Ebony commented:

"Sometimes I wonder if God exist, Did prayer really work? Or Una prayer no answer for the church ."

Trendblizz commented:

"Do you know how embarrassing it is for you to post this? By your logic, the God you serve cannot provide. Even if God will use humans, it won't be on this way. Stop embarrassing the Celestial church."

Olusegun9587871 reacted:

"Davido sing worldly song and you people still won collect his money abi weldone."

TolulopeAbeey said:

"This is distasteful! Whoever the handler or media team of this handle are not so thoughtful! You don’t go about development fund raising this way, there are processes to this thing. This is uncharitable!"

fogtomind wrote:

"What happened to what God cannot do does not exist can't God save his own house?? U de call on Davido to do what what happened to all the offerings tithe and all that did it all go to God well Davido knows your God does not exist so expect nothing."

Davido clashes with praise singer

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and northern praise singer Dauda Kahutu caused a buzz with a heated exchange on social media.

The drama began on June 16, 2026, when Kahutu criticised Davido's actions at the 2026 FIFA Countdown Concert over the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo state.

The praise singer accused the musician of politicising insecurity and embarrassing President Bola Tinubu on an international stage.

Source: Legit.ng