The Delborough Lagos celebrated Obi of Onitsha's 85th birthday with a lavish event on June 20, 2026

Dignitaries, including ex-President Obasanjo, gathered to honor the legacy of the revered monarch

The celebration showcased cultural performances and reinforced The Delborough Lagos as a premier luxury destination

The Delborough Lagos, recognised as one of Africa’s most prestigious hospitality brands, hosted an elegant celebration in honour of its board chairman, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Ugochukwu Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), marking his 85th birthday on 20 June 2026. The event reflected a blend of royal tradition and luxury hospitality in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Dignitaries honour revered monarch

Obasanjo, Others Grace Event as The Delborough Celebrates Obi of Onitsha at 85

Source: Original

The exclusive dinner at The Delborough Lagos attracted an array of high-profile guests, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Senator Ita Giwa, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, and cultural personality Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), among other notable figures from politics, business and entertainment. They gathered in celebration of the 21st Obi of the Onitsha kingdom, paying tribute to his enduring leadership and legacy.

The evening was marked by colourful cultural performances from diverse groups, alongside a well-curated reception organised by staff of The Delborough Lagos.

The celebration showcased the brand’s commitment to world-class hospitality and refined guest experience. It also followed the hotel’s recent hosting of Michelin-starred chef Sauro Bison at its DANI Restaurant, further strengthening its global culinary reputation.a

The celebration reaffirmed The Delborough Lagos as a leading luxury destination in Africa’s hospitality industry.

Source: Legit.ng