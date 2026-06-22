Security operatives have surrounded a forest hideout where abducted pupils and teachers are believed to be held, significantly limiting the kidnappers' movement

The kidnappers have reportedly abandoned some of their initial conditions and focused mainly on ransom demands as military pressure increased

Intelligence sources revealed that prior warnings of possible school attacks had prompted preventive measures in parts of Oriire Local Government Area

Security forces are closing in on the kidnappers holding dozens of pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oyo state, raising hopes that the victims could soon be reunited with their families.

Multiple security sources cited by Vanguard said rescue operations have advanced significantly, with troops and other operatives tightening their hold around a forest hideout believed to be housing the captives.

Hope rises for abducted Oyo pupils and teachers as troops tighten forest siege. Photo: SeyiMakinde

Source: Facebook

The victims were taken on May 15 when armed terrorists raided three schools in communities within Oriire Local Government Area, seizing 46 people.

Officials familiar with the operation disclosed that security personnel have sealed off routes leading out of the National Park area where the hostages are thought to be held. The move has reportedly restricted the movement of the kidnappers and reduced their chances of escaping with those in captivity.

Can Oyo kidnapping victims be freed?

According to sources, the armed group has become increasingly cornered as military pressure intensifies. Security operatives are said to have established control over key access points in and around the forest, limiting the options available to the kidnappers.

Investigators believe the group recently killed one of the abducted teachers in an attempt to force authorities into changing their approach to the rescue effort. Security officials, however, have continued with the operation.

Information obtained from sources indicated that the kidnappers initially tabled several conditions for the release of the victims. These reportedly included demands for ransom payments, the release of detained militant figures, the provision of vehicles and the enforcement of certain religious laws.

Why have kidnappers changed demands?

Sources now claim that some of those conditions have been withdrawn as pressure mounts on the group. One source said the kidnappers are presently concentrating mainly on securing a ransom payment.

Security officials also linked the gang to extremist networks operating in parts of northern Nigeria. The suspected leader is said to be from Oriire Local Government Area and allegedly became radicalised after associating with members of the Ansaru faction.

The affected communities are located near a border corridor stretching towards the Niger Republic and the Kainji region, an area known for difficult terrain and limited telecommunications coverage.

What do security agencies say?

Intelligence reports had reportedly warned of possible attacks on schools in the area before the abductions occurred, prompting precautionary measures that included temporary school closures.

Security agencies maintain that ongoing military offensives against insurgent groups have weakened several extremist networks across the country. A senior security official expressed confidence in the campaign against terrorism, saying:

“The war against terrorism will be won. We will not relent in the ongoing offensive until these criminals are either eliminated or forced out of the country. President Bola Tinubu recently issued a strong warning to them. The signs of victory are already becoming evident.”

Igboho threatens to expose politicians backing kidnappers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, claimed that certain politicians are linked to the recent abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State and warned that he may publicly identify them if the attacks continue.

Igboho made the remarks while receiving newly elected leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by Akinteye Babatunde, at his residence in Ibadan, Punch reports.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng