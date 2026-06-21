71-year-old cleric found dead in hotel before church installation ceremony

Concerns arise as the body moved without medical certification amid an ongoing police investigation

Three individuals are in custody as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the cleric's untimely death

A 71-year-old cleric, Mr Omotayo Ezekiel Fajana, has been found dead in a hotel in Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, shortly before he was expected to be installed as the Head Prayer Warrior Father of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

Fajana had travelled to the town to attend a church programme at Ogo Orimolade C&S Church, Okerigbo, where the ceremony was scheduled to take place.

Popular Nigerian Cleric Mysteriously Dies Inside Hotel as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

Circumstances surrounding death raise concerns

The spiritual leader was reportedly discovered lifeless in the hotel where he lodged ahead of the event, prompting concerns among relatives and church members, Daily Trust reported.

Reports indicate that questions were raised after his body was allegedly moved from the hotel to a mortuary in Ikare-Akoko before formal medical certification was obtained.

Police begin investigation

Following concerns from the family, authorities commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the cleric’s death.

Three people have reportedly been taken into custody and are assisting detectives with inquiries as investigators work to establish the events leading to the incident, Vanguard reported.

Police promise thorough probe

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed that the matter is under investigation.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said detectives were examining all aspects of the case to determine whether any wrongdoing was involved.

He added that anyone found responsible would face prosecution in line with the law.

The investigation continues as family members and church associates await further details on the circumstances surrounding the death of the respected cleric.

Sheikh dies

Sheikh Abdulkadir Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adaby is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Abdulkadir, the Khalifatul Adabiyyīn, died on Friday, May 29. Khalifatul Adabiyyah, which translates to “Successor of the Adabiyyīn,” is an Islamic title in Nigeria bestowed on the supreme spiritual leader and successor of the Adabiyyah school of thought.

Source: Legit.ng