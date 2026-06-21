Two soldiers killed, several injured in IED strike during response to Bargaja community attack

Armed bandits ambushed residents, prompting military intervention amidst increasing insecurity in Sokoto State

Explosive planted along Isa–Bargaja road targeted military convoy in coordinated attack by bandits

At least two soldiers have been killed and several others injured after a military vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Isa–Bargaja road in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State while responding to a reported bandit attack.

Armed bandits reportedly invaded Bargaja community between 12:30am and 3:00am on Saturday, firing sporadically and forcing residents to alert security operatives.

Military Van Runs Into Explosive Device, 2 Soldiers Declared Dead

Source: Twitter

IED strike on military response convoy

Residents said troops deployed to the scene ran into an explosive allegedly planted along the route. A resident said:

"They were on their way to rescue us when the vehicle hit the explosive. Many soldiers were affected. One of the soldiers involved in the incident later ran into our village seeking help after the explosion," he said.

Another account suggested the attackers coordinated the strike, with a source stating: "The APC was at the front and was allowed to pass. The attackers then opened fire and detonated an explosive device targeting the Hilux behind it."

Residents raise casualty concerns

A resident also said:

"We have seen the bodies of two soldiers, but we cannot say whether there were more casualties," adding that remains of personnel were later evacuated to Sokoto.

Military and police authorities were yet to issue an official statement at the time of filing this report, while efforts to reach local government officials also proved unsuccessful.

The incident highlights growing insecurity in Sokoto State, where bandit attacks and roadside IEDs continue to threaten both civilians and security forces responding to distress calls.

Source: Legit.ng