Jude Okoye’s highly anticipated court hearing suffered an unexpected setback on Wednesday

Peter Okoye was absent from court, leading to conflicting claims about his whereabouts

The judge adjourned the N1.3bn and $1m fraud case to September as fresh questions emerged

The ongoing legal battle involving Jude Okoye, former manager of the now-defunct music group P-Square, took an unexpected turn on Wednesday after proceedings at the Federal High Court in Lagos were stalled due to the absence of a key witness.

The witness in question was none other than Peter Okoye, one half of the famous P-Square duo and the nominal complainant in the case.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are currently standing trial before Justice Alexander Owoeye over allegations involving N1.3 billion and $1 million.

Jude Okoye is facing an N1.3 billion fraud allegation. Photos: EFCC/Jude Okoye.

Source: Instagram

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a seven-count charge against the defendants.

Both Jude Okoye and his company pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Peter Okoye was expected to continue his testimony and face cross-examination from the defence team.

According to EFCC counsel, G. C. Akaogu, the singer was unable to attend because his flight from Abuja to Lagos had been rescheduled.

Addressing the court, the prosecutor explained:

“The witness called and told me that his flight from Abuja was rescheduled. That was why he could not make it to court today.”

The prosecution subsequently asked the court for an adjournment.

Just when it appeared the reason for the absence had been settled, a dramatic twist followed.

Counsel to Jude Okoye, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), challenged the prosecution's explanation.

While confirming that he had been informed about Peter's inability to attend, the senior lawyer expressed frustration over the late notice.

According to him, he had rearranged his schedule and was expected in Akure for another important legal matter.

Then came the statement that immediately caught attention inside the courtroom.

The defence lawyer claimed information available to him suggested Peter Okoye may not have travelled out of Lagos at all.

“In fact, I was just told that the witness did not travel. He is in Lagos, and I do not know why the prosecutor said his flight was rescheduled,” he told the court.

The conflicting claims left observers with more questions than answers.

Was Peter truly stranded outside Lagos, or was there another reason behind his absence?

For now, that question remains unanswered.

Despite the disagreement between the two parties, Justice Owoeye did not make any ruling regarding Peter Okoye's whereabouts.

Instead, the court adjourned the case until September 21, 2026, to continue the trial.

The judge adjourns the N1.3bn and $1m fraud case to September. Photo: Jude Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye dances with daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Okoye showed the lovely moment he had with his daughter, whom he had with his first wife, Anita.

In the video, the two of them showed off great skills as they danced to one of his songs to impress his fans.

Many of his supporters took to the comments section to react to the father and daughter's adorable moment.

Source: Legit.ng