A woman driving a Toyota Sienna lost control and crashed into a roadside building at Mongoro along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ikeja

LASTMA confirmed the fatal crash occurred over the weekend and deployed officials to the scene to manage traffic and secure the area

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki linked the tragedy to excessive speed and called on motorists to drive with caution

A woman has been killed after the Toyota Sienna she was driving veered off the road and slammed into a building at Mongoro, near Ile-Zik, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the crash in a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, August 2.

A woman lost her life when her Toyota Sienna crashed into a building at Mongoro over the weekend. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

The agency said the incident happened "over the weekend" but did not specify the exact date. The woman, who was alone in the vehicle with registration number LND 162 HB, was the sole casualty.

Preliminary findings by LASTMA indicated that the driver lost control of the Sienna, causing it to leave the carriageway before colliding with the building on the roadside.

LASTMA's response at the scene

LASTMA officials on routine patrol reached the scene shortly after the crash and placed safety cones around the affected section to protect other road users and prevent secondary incidents during the recovery operation.

The agency said the crash temporarily disrupted traffic flow on the expressway before normalcy was restored. Officers from Afonka Police Post, under the Shasha Divisional Police Headquarters, also supported the agency's personnel during the evacuation, Premium Times reported.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki offered condolences to the family of the deceased and described the crash as a sobering warning about the consequences of dangerous driving.

"Every journey must be undertaken with prudence, patience and an unwavering commitment to established traffic regulations. No destination is worth the ultimate sacrifice of human life," Bakare-Oki said.

He called on motorists to respect posted speed limits and carry out checks on their vehicles before setting out, warning that anyone who notices a mechanical fault should pull over and have it fixed before continuing their journey.

Road safety concerns in Lagos

The fatal crash adds to a pattern of road incidents in Lagos. In March 2026, one person was killed and six others injured in a separate road crash in the state, Vanguard reported.

LASTMA noted that excessive speed, poor vehicle maintenance, and reckless driving remain the leading causes of fatal accidents on major roads across Lagos.

The agency also said it rescued 1,075 injured crash victims throughout 2025 and impounded 17,169 vehicles for various traffic offences, including reckless driving and mechanical defects.

Ogun: 5 die as bus crashes

Five people lost their lives while 10 others suffered injuries in a fatal road accident along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Ogun state on Thursday, May 28.

The crash, which involved a single vehicle, occurred around the Iyana Egbado area at about 11:12 am. Authorities said the vehicle burst into flames after the incident.

Source: Legit.ng