Justice Binta Nyako convicted Hamatu Modu and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count with orders for rehabilitation and de-radicalisation

Isa Ali was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for providing support to Boko Haram with his term backdated to the date of arrest

Shehu Bukar was convicted for supporting Boko Haram and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment with directives for rehabilitation and de-radicalisation

FCT, Abuja - Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has handed down convictions and prison sentences to several individuals in separate terrorism-related cases, with jail terms ranging between 10 and 20 years.

The rulings followed a series of proceedings in which defendants were arraigned on charges linked to terrorism, including membership of a proscribed group, provision of support, and financing activities.

Court Announces Judgement on Multiple Terrorism Convicts

Source: UGC

Defendant jailed for Boko Haram membership and support

In the first case, the prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, brought a four-count charge against Hamatu Modu.

The charges included alleged membership of Boko Haram, supplying material support, and handling funds connected to the group.

Represented by Aliu Abubakar, the defendant did not contest the arraignment and pleaded guilty to all counts.

After reviewing the defendant’s extrajudicial statement and investigation report, which were admitted as evidence, the court convicted Modu and imposed a 10-year prison sentence on each count, to run concurrently.

The court also directed that he undergo rehabilitation and de-radicalisation while serving his term at a facility designated by the Ministry of Interior.

Court sentences second convict for providing logistical support

In a related matter, Isa Ali was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment after admitting to providing support to Boko Haram.

Ali had initially faced a two-count charge but pleaded guilty to the count relating to logistical support, including supplying clothing.

He denied the allegation of membership, prompting the prosecution to withdraw that charge, a request granted by the court.

Taking into account that the convict had already spent three years in custody, the court ruled that his sentence would commence from the date of arrest, alongside an order for rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.

Third defendant convicted over terrorism financing activities

Another defendant, Auwal Bello, received a 10-year sentence on each of two counts, to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to charges of facilitating terrorism financing.

The court heard that Bello was involved in exchanging about N750,000 during the naira swap period for the benefit of Boko Haram and also paid N20,000 as a form of levy to the group.

Despite pleas for leniency from the defence, which highlighted his family responsibilities, the court convicted him and ordered rehabilitation measures in addition to the prison term.

Court imposes 20-year sentence in final case

In the final case, Shehu Bukar was arraigned on a five-count charge, including allegations of membership, participation in attacks, and withholding information.

He pleaded guilty to one count of providing support through cattle rustling and selling livestock to the group, while denying the remaining charges.

The prosecution subsequently withdrew the other counts, with the court’s approval.

After considering the evidence presented, Justice Nyako convicted Bukar and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment, effective from the date of his arrest.

While delivering judgement, the judge described the offence as “so gruesome” and ordered that the convict also undergo rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.

Source: Legit.ng