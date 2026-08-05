Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi opened up about her lupus battle, revealing that she underwent multiple surgeries during a severe flare-up

Kemi shared an emotional video from the hospital as she celebrated the 16th birthday of her daughter, Dara, on August 5, 2026

The actress credited her daughter for being a pillar of strength through both the difficult and joyful moments of the year

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi has opened up about one of the most difficult periods of her life, using her daughter's milestone birthday as the backdrop for a deeply personal reflection.

On August 5, 2026, Kemi took to Instagram to mark the 16th birthday of her daughter, Morenikeji Oluwadarasimi, known online as Dara.

Kemi Afolabi shares a heartfelt tribute to her daughter as she opens up about her recent health challenges. Photo: kemiafolabiadesipe/thequeen_dara

Source: Instagram

In an emotional post accompanied by a hospital video, the actress revealed that 2026 had been an especially hard year, with her lupus flaring up more severely than expected and resulting in multiple surgeries.

Rather than focus on the pain, however, Kemi Afolabi turned her tribute into a celebration of the bond she shares with her daughter, whom she described as having grown on her throughout the ordeal.

"Yr 2026 has been tough 4us. Lupus flare came on so strong leading to multiple surgeries but Dara was stronger! U grew on me baby. It's been u during sad & happy moments. U're an amazing child. I celebrate u not just today but everyday. #fewHOURS b4 ur 16th birthday Morenikeji," she wrote.

In the caption, she added:

"So full of emotions right now🥲 I LOVE U @thequeen_dara 💎"

Check out Kemi Afolabi's post below:

Kemi Afolabi's daughter, Dara's Sweet 16

The birthday girl also marked the occasion on her own Instagram page, posting photos of herself dressed up and writing:

"It's my birthday so you know i'm serving looks 💋👸🏾"

Kemi was quick to celebrate in the comments section, writing:

"Y'all come look at my stunning daughter😘 she turns sweet 16 today yaaaaay💃😍🩷💜💘💘"

See Kemi Afolabi's daughter's birthday post below:

Fans rally around Kemi Afolabi

The heartfelt posts drew an outpouring of love and prayers from fans who wished both mother and daughter well.

@taiwo_liza wrote:

"May the Lord perfect your healing in Jesus name🙏🏾 Happy birthday in advance Dara and thank you for being there for your mum🙏🏾❤️"

@iamadebankee said:

"You will live long to see her children's children 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️"

@thequeen_zeee commented:

"Oh my fav❤️❤️ May Almighty Allah perfect your healing. Dara baby, God bless you and keep you safe ❤️"

@shantizworld wrote:

"Dara baby happy birthday to you sweet ❤️Kemi god bless you ❤️❤️"

@_kissbally added:

"May Allah continue to perfect your healing and strengthen you ma❤️"

@femi__unfiltered shared:

"You are always loved my friend. God is by your side ❤️"

Kemi Afolabi reflects on her health struggles while celebrating her daughter's milestone 16th birthday. Photo: kemiafolabiadesipe/thequeen_dara

Source: Instagram

Kemi Afolabi launches search for missing friend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi Adesipe took to Instagram to begin a heartfelt search for her childhood friend, Maria Stephen Seun, from their 1998 set at Our Lady of Apostles, Yaba, Lagos.

The actress explained that repeated dreams about Maria prompted her to make the public appeal, as she fears her friend may be in trouble.

She urged fans and the public to assist with any information, sharing details of their school days and another mutual friend named Ebun to aid the search.

Source: Legit.ng