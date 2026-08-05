Italy's EC residence permit for long-term residents replaced the old permanent residence card in January 2007, and the requirements are specific

Applicants must have lived legally and continuously in Italy for five years before they can submit a request for the permit

The full list of required documents covers income proof, criminal records, accommodation evidence, and a postal fee of €27.50

Italy has outlined the documents required for foreigners who want to apply for the EC residence permit for long-term residents, the country's official route to permanent residency.

The EC residence permit replaced the older permanent residence card, known as the "carta di soggiorno," on 8 January 2007.

Italy lists documents required for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Unlike its predecessor, the new permit carries no expiry date, making it a significant milestone for migrants who have built their lives in Italy.

Documents for Italy's Permanent Residency Permit

The first condition is straightforward: an applicant must have lived legally and without interruption in Italy for a required number of years. Anyone considered a threat to public order or state security will not be considered for the permit.

The application requires the following documents:

1. Copy of valid passport or equivalent travel document.

2. Copy of the most recent income tax statement confirming earnings above the social allowance threshold. Domestic workers and caregivers can substitute the income tax document with payment receipts or itemised statements from INPS, Italy's National Social Welfare Institution.

3. Criminal records along with any pending charges.

4. Pay slips from the current year

5. Residence and family certification

5. Evidence of suitable accommodation where the application covers family members.

Costs and Family Members Covered

On the financial side, applicants must attach a postal receipt confirming payment of €27.50 for the electronic residence permit itself, as well as a €14.62 electronic revenue stamp. The cost of sending the application by recorded delivery is €30.

The permit application can also cover certain family members. These include a spouse who is not legally separated and is under 18 years of age, minor children including stepchildren and those born outside marriage, dependent adult children over 18 who are permanently unable to support themselves due to a health condition, and dependent parents.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng