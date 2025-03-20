The NYSC has announced that the corp members will start receiving the ₦77,000 as their monthly allowance

Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, the NYSC DG announced the new development at an event in Abuja on Thursday, March 20

General Nafiu explained that the NYSC and federal government are committed to the welfare of the corps members

FCT, Abuja - The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has said its plans have been concluded on the payment of ₦77,000 as allowance for the corps members, adding that the payment will commence from March 2025.

This was disclosed by the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, who also confirmed the commencement of the payment as planned during an interactive session with the corps members on Thursday, March 20.

General Nafiu addressed the concerns about the delay in the implementation of the allowance increment while speaking at an event which was held at the Wuse and Garki NYSC Zonal Offices in Abuja. The NYSC DG then expressed the commitment of the service and the federal government to the welfare of the corps members.

His statement reads:

“With effect from March, you will receive Seventy-Seven Thousand Naira as your monthly allowance. NYSC is efficient in record-keeping, and I assure you that your payments will be made. The nation and the Scheme appreciate you."

NYSC DG addressed corp members

The NYSC DG then urged the corps members to be focused on their service and patient. He then praised the vision of the NYSC founding fathers and called for consistent support for all the stakeholders.

He then explained the role of the service in the promotion of national unity and instilling values such as teamwork and patriotism.

Brigadier General Nafiu then expressed his appreciation for the corps members' dedication while reiterating that the country was grateful for their contributions and support.

Calls to increase NYSC allawee

There have been calls on the federal government and President Bola Tinubu since the removal of the fuel subsidy and the N70,000 minimum wage which was later approved by the president for workers in Nigeria.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, in an interview with Legit.ng, maintained that the corps members are not in the circle of the employed civil servant but their allowance can be increased to the minimum wage based on the current living conditions. He said:

"The only appeal is that the allowance can be increased to meet the N70,000. Even whatever amount they’re given, if not for the N70,000, N100,000 should have been the best bet for the corps members because they have a lot to meet when it comes to their months' activities."

NYSC disown fake recruitment website

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NYSC has debunked the report of having a recruitment exercise as seen on some unauthorised websites.

According to the NYSC in a tweet, the public is to engage with its official website for any information and programme and third-party.

The NYSC then listed two websites engaging in fraudulent recruitment activities while urging the public to engage with its website and social media platforms for any updates.

