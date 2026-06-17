Labour unions are demanding a new minimum wage amid rising living costs and high inflation

Negotiations with the Federal Government to begin before July 2026 to ensure a timely review

The current minimum wage framework is deemed inadequate; unions seek a 'genuine living wage'

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Geneva, Switzerland - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are expected to restart negotiations over a new national minimum wage.

The labour unions warned that workers can no longer cope with rising living costs due to high inflation.

The unions also rejected any proposal to tax the minimum wage or impose additional fiscal burdens on low-income earners.

As reported by The Punch, they made this known in a joint address delivered at the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, June 15, 2026.

The workers are demanding a “genuine living wage” to replace the current framework.

According to the unions, the current minimum wage can no longer keep up with the sharp increases in food, transport, housing, and healthcare costs.

The unions argued that the upcoming negotiations must go beyond nominal wage adjustments and instead focus on protecting real incomes.

The agreement originally set a three-year review cycle, shifting from the previous five-year arrangement.

In January 2025, the Federal Government announced that the minimum wage would now be reviewed every two years, shifting from the previous five-year arrangement and the earlier agreed three-year review cycle.

This development effectively sets 2026 as the next review point for the minimum wage negotiation.

In a bid to prevent the delays that have often hindered previous minimum wage reviews, labour leaders said they intend to formally open discussions with the federal government ahead of the July 2026 wage renegotiation deadline.

“The current Act expires early next year, and we have announced that renegotiation will commence by July 2026 to avoid the painful delays of the past. As soon as we leave here, we shall write again to the government demanding the commencement of the process for renegotiating the national minimum wage.”

NLC, TUC threaten nationwide strike

Recall that the NLC and TUC threatened a nationwide strike over insecurity and rising costs of living.

The labour unions dismissed the state governors' N100,000 minimum wage proposal as unrealistic for current economic pressures.

They also criticised the worsening wave of terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings across the country.

NLC demands new minimum wage for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the NLC Lagos State chapter had demanded a ₦225,000 minimum wage for workers during the 2026 May Day celebration in the state.

NLC Chairman, Mrs Funmilayo Sessi, had urged the state government to urgently review salaries due to the rising cost of living and economic hardship.

Lagos State government officials, including Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had acknowledged labour concerns during the May Day discussions on workers’ welfare and wage review.

Source: Legit.ng