Senator Shehu Sani has said many Nigerians are ignorant of the difference between banditry and terrorism

The PDP chieftain noted that banditry entails criminal activities perpetrated by armed gangs driven by money

Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, spoke on an X (formerly Twitter) space put together by Legit.ng

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, has said there is a difference between banditry and terrorism.

Sani disclosed this while speaking recently on a space on X created by Legit.ng.

Shehu Sani is displeased with the security situation in Nigeria. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said while terrorism entails the premeditated use of cruelty by an ideologically motivated individual or group, banditry refers to financially-motivated armed violence perpetrated by gangs.

He said:

“A lot of people don’t know the difference between banditry and terrorism, and I will use this opportunity to give you an idea.

“Terrorism are violent activities of Islamist groups: like what you have, Boko Haram and ISIS. So these ones have a religious agenda; they have a political agenda. So, they have a leader, and they have an ideology.

“Bandits on the other hand are armed gangs whose major interest is money. They kidnap, you pay ransom, and you are free. But if you are kidnapped by a terrorist, many of them don’t accept ransom, they only force you to join their group. And they also have a leadership that seems to be outside of Nigeria."

