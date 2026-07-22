South African authorities arrested more than 1,200 suspects, including 159 undocumented foreign nationals, during Operation Shanela as part of an intensified crackdown on crime and illegal immigration

Police said the operation also led to the arrest of 751 wanted suspects, including 135 linked to crimes against women and children, while officers recovered stolen vehicles and detained suspected drunk drivers

The latest enforcement action came amid heightened tensions over illegal immigration, with South Africa confirming that more than 53,000 undocumented migrants have been deported or repatriated in recent weeks

South African authorities have arrested more than 1,200 suspects, including 159 undocumented foreign nationals, during a major nationwide crime crackdown as the country intensifies efforts to tackle illegal immigration and violent crime.

The arrests were made during Operation Shanela in Gauteng Province, with police saying those detained include wanted suspects, motorists accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and foreign nationals alleged to have breached immigration laws.

South African police officers conducted Operation Shanela across Gauteng Province. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who Was Arrested During The Operation?

According to the South African Police Service, the operation led to the arrest of 751 wanted suspects linked to various criminal offences, including 135 individuals wanted for crimes involving women and children, BBC reports.

Police also arrested 157 motorists for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and detained 159 undocumented foreign nationals for suspected violations of the country's Immigration Act.

Authorities added that officers recovered stolen vehicles during the operation and arrested three suspects found in possession of a hijacked vehicle that had been reported stolen in June.

Other suspects were detained over alleged drug possession and operating liquor businesses without the required licences.

Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, led the operation alongside officials from the Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies.

Why Is South Africa Intensifying Immigration Enforcement?

The latest arrests come weeks after South Africa launched one of its largest crackdowns on undocumented migrants in recent years following widespread anti-immigration protests that were marked by violence, intimidation and looting.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously announced plans to strengthen immigration enforcement by identifying and deporting undocumented migrants while also establishing dedicated immigration courts to speed up related cases.

Government officials said the latest enforcement exercise forms part of broader efforts to combat crime while enforcing the country's immigration laws.

Deportations Continue Across South Africa

South African authorities recently disclosed that more than 53,000 undocumented foreign nationals have either been deported or voluntarily repatriated since the launch of the country's migration management campaign about five weeks ago.

The recent wave of anti-migrant violence has also prompted several African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Malawi, to organise the voluntary evacuation of citizens wishing to return home.

At the recent ECOWAS summit in Sierra Leone, both President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and President John Mahama of Ghana condemned xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa and called for a united regional response to the violence.

FG warns Nigerians in South Africa

Earlier in another story, Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has cautioned its nationals to remain vigilant following unrest linked to a disputed traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape Province.

The advisory followed protests that broke out after reports of a coronation involving the Igbo community in the region.

Source: Legit.ng