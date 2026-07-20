Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah introduced a new visa allowing pilgrims to enter the Kingdom multiple times within a year

Each visit under the new visa requires holders to purchase an approved service package through the Nusuk platform before arrival

The visa will not be active during the Hajj season, from the first of Dhu Al Qadah until the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a new multiple-entry Umrah visa that lets pilgrims travel to the Kingdom more than once within a single year, with a combined stay of up to 90 days.

The visa remains valid for 365 days from the date it is issued and covers as many entries as the holder wishes to make, provided they continue to meet the necessary requirements set by Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia says the visa would not be valid during the Hajj season. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the Saudi Press Agency cited by Gulf News, the move is tied to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals and its Pilgrim Experience Programme, both of which are designed to simplify travel for worshippers and raise the standard of services available to them.

What Pilgrims Must Do Before Each Visit

Holding the visa alone is not enough to travel. For every separate trip, visa holders must buy a service package from an approved provider through the Nusuk platform. That package cannot run beyond whatever time is left on the visa at the point of purchase. Pilgrims must also secure an Umrah permit through the Nusuk application before they arrive in the country.

The visa is deactivated each time a holder leaves Saudi Arabia and can only be reactivated once all conditions for the next visit have been fulfilled.

When the Visa Will Not Work

The ministry confirmed that the visa will not be available for use during the Hajj season, which runs from the first of Dhu Al Qadah through to the 13th of Dhu Al Hijjah each year.

The ministry said the new arrangement gives pilgrims more room to plan their Umrah visits at their own pace and brings together the digital tools and on-the-ground services that support their journey in one place.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng