Popular TikToker Ivana publicly called out her lover, Tunmise, over alleged domestic violence in a series of posts on Saturday, July 18

Ivana shared evidence of physical wounds and claimed Tunmise pushed her down a staircase and choked her, causing a seizure

She also admitted to cheating on Tunmise, saying the trauma of the relationship drove her to it

Popular TikToker Ivana has taken to social media to publicly accuse her lover, Tunmise, of repeated physical and verbal abuse, sharing what she described as evidence of the violence she endured.

In a series of posts on Saturday, 18 July 2026, Ivana detailed several alleged incidents, including claims that Tunmise grabbed her by the neck, struck her chest, and, at one point, pushed her down a staircase.

Reaction trail TikToker Ivana as she calls out lover Tunmise, accuses him of domestic violence. Photo credit@ivana

Source: Instagram

She alleged that after the chest incident, she suffered a seizure and that Tunmise dismissed it as her pretending.

According to Ivana, one of the most serious episodes occurred in October last year. She noted that despite the pain, Tunmise continued to place the blame on her rather than acknowledge any wrongdoing.

Ivana shares voice notes and admits to cheating

Beyond the physical allegations, Ivana also shared voice notes in which Tunmise could be heard calling her a "waste" and an "illegitimate child."

TikToker Ivana shares Tunmise's voice notes as she makes allegations of domestic violence. Photo credit@ivana

Source: Instagram

The content creator recounted that when he referred to her as a call girl, she slapped him, after which he pushed her, and she fell down the stairs.

In a moment of candour, Ivana admitted that she was unfaithful to Tunmise during the relationship. She was clear, however, that the cheating was a direct result of the emotional and physical trauma she said she was living through at the time.

Here is the Instagram post where Ivana was speaking about her relationshp with Tunmise:

What fans said about Ivana's allegations

The posts drew a wide range of reactions online:

@ifeanyichukwu_angel commented:

"But how these small boys take Dey beat una"

@blehhseen1 wrote:

"I never see man way go beat me all in the name of relationship."

@_ok_fashion said:

"You smiled and forgave him??? Oya now enjoy"

@runny_kay reacted:

"OMO so fine girl Dey suffer too, chai"

@badasskroft shared:

"See people way be my relationship idols"

@josef_blackk wrote:

"The real working relationships are not online...take note"

@abiritomi commented:

"Eeeiii 12 slides? Omooo you people need to start paying us to judge all these issues oo, it's not fair working for free."

Anita Joseph confirms end of marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress had confirmed that her marriage of many years to Mc Fish had ended.

Her revelation came ermerged after weeks of speculation about the state of her marriage. In the heartfelt post, she reflected on what she suggested contributed to the breakup and how she has been navigating the healing process.

Her candid disclosure sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users expressing sympathy and encouragement, while others criticised her decision to speak publicly about the failed union.

Source: Legit.ng