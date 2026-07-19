Rosy Meurer has stirred online reactions after quietly changing her surname on her social media profile

The update comes amid ongoing speculation about her relationship with Olakunle Churchill following recent public statements

The subtle change has reignited curiosity, leaving many eager to know what it could mean

Nigerian actress Rosy Meurer has sparked speculation after quietly removing her husband’s surname from her social media accounts.

Her profile name, which previously read Rosalina Meurer Churchill, now appears simply as Rosalina Meurer.

Rosy Meurer fuels fresh buzz with surprising surname update. Credit: @rosymeurer, @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The change comes amid ongoing rumours about her relationship with businessman Olakunle Churchill.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Churchill dismissed claims of a divorce, insisting that no legally recognised marriage ever existed between him and Meurer.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Churchill described the reports as “false” and urged the public to disregard them.

He wrote:

“The reports circulating online about a supposed divorce between myself and Roseline Meurer are completely false. There is no truth to them, and they should be treated as such.

There was no legally recognised marriage. There was no church wedding and no court wedding. What took place was an introduction. Therefore, the idea of a ‘divorce’ is baseless from the outset.”

Churchill also questioned reports of legal proceedings, saying he was never served any court documents.

He criticised what he called “inaccurate legal claims” and raised concerns about due process.

The social media update by Meurer has reignited public interest in the couple’s relationship, though neither party has confirmed any changes beyond Churchill’s statement.

See the screenshots of Rosy's old and new Instagram profiles:

Netizens react to Rosy Meurer's online changes

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

sunshyne_nice said:

"You wan divorce man wey no marry you? Waka jeje."

learnwithjudith said:

"Some men are not marriage material; when will ladies learn."

nuliques said:

"I'll give it to her for pretending this long 👏."

bardi_sarah said:

"Rose remove Churchill’s name,,Annie added idibia back to her name….this life sef🤦‍♀️."

viviandion said:

"I call him brother and he calls me sister tor , you wan divorce who no marry you."

Rosy Meurer’s surname update online stirs fresh conversations. Credit: @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Influencer warns Olakunle Churchill

Legit.ng also reported that Àgbà John Doe, a popular influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of businessman Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned the businessman against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng