Gusau, Zamfara state - Reports emerged on Monday, September 16, that the joint security forces eliminated the notorious bandit leader, Baleri Fakai, along with several of his foot soldiers, in Maru, Zamfara state.

Fakai's reported death adds to the increasing number of bandit-warlords cut down by security forces since May 2023 when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office.

President Tinubu had emphasised his strong commitment to eradicate terrorism and banditry in Nigeria. Photo credit: @_AsiwajuLerry

In this report, Legit.ng highlights seven bandits who met their waterloo under the Tinubu administration.

1) Baleri Fakai

According to emerging reports, Fakai has been killed.

Fakai was reportedly a close ally to the wanted bandit leader, Bello Turji.

2) Halilu Buzu

On Friday, September 13, 2024, the Nigerian military killed Buzu, a deadly terrorist causing destruction and tears in Zamfara state.

Buzu had been declared wanted in May.

Buzu—a foreigner—had been accused of cattle rustling, illegal arms supplies, and illegal mining.

Originally from Niger Republic, Buzu resides in a forest in Zamfara state and often escapes to the French-speaking nation after striking in Nigeria.

The statement by the Nigerian Army (NA) disclosed that Buzu and some of his fellow insurgents met their waterloo on Thursday, September 12, during an encounter with troops.

It added that the terrorist kingpin and his cohorts, who put up fierce resistance on encountering the troops, succumbed to 'the overwhelming firepower of the valiant troops'.

At the end of the battle, troops recovered 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) guns, 3 PKT guns, 5 AK-47 rifles, 479 rounds of PKT ammunition, 366 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition,182 rounds of Machine Gun1 ammunition, one RPG Bomb, 29 AK-47 magazines, 30 motorcycles, two android phones, and 2 Yeekee phones.

3) Ali Kachalla

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, airstrikes conducted by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed Ali Kawaje aka Ali Kachalla near Mangoro in Munya local government area of Niger state.

NAF aircraft under 'Operation Whirl Punch' bombarded the terrorists and Kachalla''s foot soldiers after they had attacked a detachment of security operatives deployed at Mangoro community.

4) Dangote

In April 2024, the notorious bandits’ kingpin commonly called Dangote was killed in a gun battle with Kachalla Dankarami’s camp along the Dumbunrun forest between Batsari and Jibia local government areas of Katsina state.

Dangote was killed alongside his two siblings namely Lama Na Balewa and Usman Yellow during the fight that reportedly broke out between the two camps.

5) Damina

Earlier, in March 2024, the Nigerian military killed an outlaw, Damina. Damina was said to have masterminded high-profile attacks and a series of kidnappings in the north-east.

Damina, whose death was wrongly reported in 2022, was killed after he sustained gunshot wounds during a bandits encounter with troops of the Nigerian Army in Zamfara.

6) Modi-Modi

In May, terror leader, Usman Modi Modi, popularly called ‘Kartakwa’, was killed alongside four others in a fierce clash with a rival group in Katsina.

Sources gave the identity of Modi Modi's lieutenants consumed in the clash as Mankare, Gunki Ummadau, Dogo Jabi Birinya Bayan Dutsin of Kurfi local government area (LGA), and Harisu Babba Yauni of Safana local government area.

7) Yellow Jambros

In late 2023, NAF killed terrorist kingpin, Yellow Jambros.

Jambros was eliminated while attempting to cross the Jikudna river in Galadima Kogo district, en route Wurukuvhi area of Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

Military speaks on Boko Haram leader, Shekau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the reported death of Abubakar Shekau, the Nigerian military reacted to claims that the Boko Haram factional leader was killed.

Shekau was reportedly killed during a face-off with fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

