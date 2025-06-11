The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed that nine Nigerian pilgrims lost their lives in the just-concluded Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

NAHCON revealed to the press that three Nigerian pregnant pilgrims suffered miscarriages during the 2025 Hajj, while another gave birth successfully

The head of NAHCON’s medical team, Sani Garba, in a statement, said 15 Nigerian pilgrims were treated for acute psychiatric conditions during the sacred rites in Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reported that three Nigerian pregnant women who participated in the just-concluded Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, had miscarriages.

Nigeria recorded 15 acute psychiatric illnesses, nine deaths and three miscarriages during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: NAHCON

Source: Getty Images

Hajj: 15 psychiatric illnesses, 9 deaths, 3 miscarriages recorded

NAHCON also revealed that another woman with a pregnancy gave birth successfully, as nine pilgrims from the country died during the religious obligation.

However, the commission faced tough times attending to 15 pilgrims who had psychiatric illnesses.

The head of NAHCON’s medical team, Sani Garba, made these revelations during the post-Hajj review meeting held in Mecca on Tuesday, June 10.

Pilgrims traditionally visit Prophet Muhammad's Mosque (Masjid an-Nabawi) in Medina on June 11, 2025 in the nearby city of Mecca. Photo credit: Esra Hacioglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hajj 2025: NAHCON shares biggest challenge

Garba said the medical teams attended to 15,186 pilgrims for various health conditions, with at least 15 acute psychiatric cases, ICIR reported.

“We really had difficulty managing over 15 patients who have acute psychiatric illnesses. It’s challenging for us,” Garba said.

Buttressing his point, Garba noted that the biggest challenge his team encountered was limited access to antipsychotic medication in Saudi Arabia.

He explained that some patients had a family history of psychiatric conditions and were unable to access their prescribed medications, as they were not permitted to bring them into the holy land.

Garba stated thus:

“We were not allowed to purchase these drugs. We only take our patients to Saudi hospitals for a shot and return them.

“It’s quite challenging, so we are calling on the management to take up this issue,” he pleaded.

Speaking further, Garba added:

“We manage our patients under 2,012 offices scattered all over the tents where our medical team rendered service to our pilgrims. 6,340 were male and 4,546 were female.”

Legit.ng reported that the ICIR reports that the 2025 Hajj, which ended on Monday, 9 June, started on Wednesday, 4 June, with over 1.67 million pilgrims worldwide performing the sacred rites.

According to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, the number of deaths recorded during the 2025 Hajj was lower compared to 2024, with no fewer than 30 Nigerian pilgrims losing their lives during the last year’s pilgrimage.

When Nigerian Pilgrims will commence return trip from Saudi Arabia

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria announced that the return trip for Nigerian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia will commence on June 13, 2025.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Abdullahi Usman, revealed this in a statement issued in Mina on Friday, during the Eid al-Adha celebration.

Professor Usman confirmed that the first flights will repatriate pilgrims from Imo State via Air Peace, Bauchi State via Max Air, and Kebbi and Sokoto States via Flynas.

