Ibadan, Oyo state

Ibadan, Oyo state - Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said it is his turn to become Oyo state governor in 2027.

Adelabu said he has paid his dues after contesting against Governor Seyi Makinde in 2019 and 2023.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said life has taught him that one may not always get what one deserves in a single attempt.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune Online, Adelabu stated this in a viral video while addressing a gathering.

The minister said his governorship ambition is driven by a genuine desire to improve the lives of the people in Oyo State.

“I have paid my dues. I contested alongside Seyi Makinde in 2019 and again in 2023.

“Today, I declare: it is our turn — it is my turn in 2027, as God has revealed it. Adelabu! Àwálòkàn! Penkelemesi Èmilòkàn!

“We will begin our door-to-door campaign in earnest, and by the grace of God and our collective efforts, victory is not only possible — it is certain.”

