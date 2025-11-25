Police have arrested four suspects in Adamawa for planning to kidnap a wealthy relative for N2 million

The suspects, mostly farmers, confessed to devising a threat scheme driven by envy and greed

Authorities vowed a thorough investigation and prosecution, urging the public to report suspicious activities promptly

Rising insecurity in Adamawa state has seen four suspects arrested by police for allegedly planning a kidnapping.

Four men nabbed in Adamawa after plotting ₦2 million abduction, confessions emerge. Photo credit: PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

An individual from a local community in Song Local Government Area reported to the Police Command that on Tuesday, November 18, he received a threatening phone call from an unknown subscriber. The caller demanded that he pay the sum of two million naira (N2,000,000) or risk being kidnapped and possibly killed. This incident caused him sleepless nights.

The complainant, Mr Ibrahim, said they threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them the N2 million they requested. The unknown subscriber was technically traced using the SIM card he used to call the victim, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Acting on this directive, the following suspects were arrested: Usman Gidado, 23 years old, Ahmadu Alhaji Halidu, 24 years old, Adamu Buba Balejo, 21 years old, Hassan Alhaji Liman, 21 years old.

Suspects explain how they planned abduction

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, Gidado, the suspect who came up with the kidnap plan and works as a farmer and cattle rearer, said:

"I asked my friend to call my cousin and demand the sum of N2 million from him because he has so many cattle and is rich. We started planning in October on how to execute the plan. I only gave my friend directives on how to threaten him. All I wanted was money; I envy him and his wealth. I’m pleading to my cousin to forgive me for such an act."

Halidu, a farmer from Song, said:

"My friend Usman called me one day and asked me to call his cousin to demand N2 million because he has money. I collected his number, called him, and made the request. We threatened him by saying if he didn't give us the money, we would come after him. This is my first time engaging in such an act, and I feel ashamed. I apologise to the victim I threatened due to selfish interest."

Adamawa police arrest four suspects in a ₦2 million kidnap plot. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Hassan Alhaji Liman, 21, confessed:

"My friend Ahmadu called me and told me he had an assignment from his friend Usman, who wanted us to kidnap his cousin by demanding money first. I became interested when I heard it was N2 million. We called the victim and threatened him. After a few days, our network developed an issue, and we couldn’t reach him, but we later called him again and threatened him."

Buba, on his part, said:

"Ahmadu asked me to meet him at Hassan’s farm for a discussion. When I got there, they were discussing how to call someone to demand money or rob him. They convinced me that the victim was rich with many cattle, so by threatening and kidnapping, we would make a lot of money."

Security decision emerges

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje Yahaya, maintained that:

"The Commissioner of Police has given full directives for proper and thorough investigations into this case, after which the suspects will be prosecuted in court. We call upon the public to always be outspoken; when you see something, say something for the betterment and peace of the state."

He commended the officers involved in the operation and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting criminals across the state.

Fresh Kwara abduction causes alarm

In a related development, Legit.ng reports that armed men abducted 11 residents from Isapa in Kwara state, triggering heightened security fears.

Victims include a pregnant woman, nursing mothers, and several children, raising urgent concerns over the state’s worsening insecurity.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng