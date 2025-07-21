The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency intensified its anti-narcotics war, leading to the arrest of a drug kingpin who had been wanted for over seven years in Lagos State

Okpara Paul Chigozie, the wanted drug kingpin who had been evading arrest for over seven years, was arrested following credible information leading to a major crackdown on the network

The agency busted a Lagos hotel drug hub where party drugs were being distributed and sold

Kosofe, Lagos State- The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, in a major move to step up its anti-narcotics efforts, intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle transporting illicit substances to Anambra State, belonging to a wanted drug network leader along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, July 20.

The statement revealed that during one of the operations, a 60-year-old man, Okpara Chigozie, a major drug cartel leader who had been on the NDLEA's wanted radar since 2019, was nabbed.

Legit.ng gathered that Chigozie was arrested by operatives of the agency at his hideout on Michael Ojo Street, Isheri, Ojo, Lagos State, following credible information obtained after the interception of a Toyota Sienna vehicle carrying his illicit cargo.

The spokesperson stated that the vehicle, en route to Onitsha, Anambra State, was stopped at Ilasamaja on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, 13th July.

The statement reads, "Operatives of a special operations unit of the NDLEA have arrested a wanted 60-year-old drug kingpin, Okpara Paul Chigozie, ending seven years of evading the long arm of the law, even as he was caught attempting to ship large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to the Southeast and other parts of the country.

Babafemi, in the statement, revealed that the operatives, while searching the vehicle, discovered 7.6kg of cocaine and 900g of methamphetamine concealed in hidden body compartments during a sniffer dog search. The driver, 51-year-old Achebe Nnamdi, was taken into custody.

“In the early morning operation, a team of NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence arrested one of Okparas' couriers, 51-year-old Achebe Kenneth Nnamdi, while heading to Onitsha, Anambra state, in a white Toyota Sienna vehicle.

“A follow-up operation was promptly carried out at Okparas' hideout in Isheri, where an additional 1.8kg of cocaine and 1.3kg of methamphetamine were recovered from his residence.” The statement concluded.

NDLEA raids Lagos hotel, arrests leader of drug network

In another development, the operatives of the NDLEA raided the Sarah Sam Hotel on Ogudu Road, Kosofe area of Lagos State, where party drugs were being distributed and sold.

A suspect, Obayemi Oyetade, the leader of a drug network, was taken into custody after an investigation revealed his involvement and the drug substances recovered from his hotel apartment.

NDLEA intercepts wraps of cocaine at Lagos airport

Legit.ng previously reported that parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis imported from Thailand, have been recovered from microwaves. Operatives of NDLEA also intercepted wraps of cocaine built into ladies’ lipsticks going to Guinea at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said a suspect, Ezenwegbu Chike, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

NDLEA busts UK-bound narcotics shipments

Legit.ng also reported that a cocaine consignment concealed in lipsticks and property title documents going to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia was intercepted and recovered from cargos being prepared for shipment at a courier company in Lagos. Operatives of NDLEA recovered the illicit drugs on Thursday, 3rd July 2025.

Babafemi said a total of 420grams of cocaine factory fitted in 84 pieces of female lipsticks heading to the UK were seized.

