Borno state - Troops of Operation Hadin Kai and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have bombed key terrorist strongholds nestled in the Mandara Mountains located in Borno State.

The operation was carried out by the air component on the mountain-covered terrain along Nigeria’s border with Cameroon following a confirmatory intelligence.

It was gathered that the clearance operation came less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu directed the military to clear all enemies threatening the country.

NAF spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, said the troops’ surveillance and reconnaissance missions gave signs that the insurgents were preparing for a coordinated attack.

As reported by Daily Trust, Air Commodore Ejodame stated this while speaking with news men in Abuja.

“Several terrorists were neutralised in the operation, effectively disrupting their supply chain and diminishing their capability to sustain further offensives.”

He explained that clusters of structures fitted with solar panels, black flags, and fortified compounds were a clear sign of insurgent resurgence in the location before they were bombed.

The senior military officer said the NAF strike aircraft executed a series of well-coordinated air interdictions, destroyed high-value terrorist infrastructure, including logistics warehouses, command centres, and defensive shelters.

“In a major blow to insurgent networks in Nigeria’s North-East, the Nigerian Air Force, under Operation HADIN KAI, launched precision air strikes on 6 July 2025 against key terrorist strongholds nestled in the Mandara Mountains, located in Borno State.

“The high-profile targets, Wa Jahode and Loghpere, have long served as fortified enclaves for the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction of Boko Haram."

NAF Strikes Kill Several Terrorists In Niger Forest

Recall that several terrorists were killed in Alawa Forest in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) bombarded the hideout of the terrorists to secure power infrastructure and restore power in Kaduna and other North Western states.

The NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the terrorists were killed and their logistics with precise firepower.

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that NAF aircraft struck and bombed terrorists' enclaves in Kaduna state and Zamfara state.

Air Vice Mashal Edward Gabkwet, said the terrorists were bombed at Malum Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

Gabwet added that similar airstrike operations also took place at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

