President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers in a terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade in Borno State

The Defence Headquarters had confirmed that troops repelled insurgents in a fierce battle but suffered casualties during the encounter

Tinubu had described the fallen soldiers as “unforgettable and irreplaceable” while urging continued military resolve against terrorism

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers attached to the 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI.

This, however, follows a terrorist attack on their base in Benisheikh, Borno state.

Tinubu Releases Nationwide Message After Terrorists Kill Many Soldiers in Borno, "Unforgettable"

Source: Facebook

The President extended condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the deceased, describing their sacrifice as both heroic and irreplaceable.

Attack on military base in Borno state

The Defence Headquarters confirmed that insurgents launched a coordinated assault on the military installation in the early hours of Thursday, attempting to breach its defensive perimeter.

Troops successfully repelled the attackers after what was described as a fierce confrontation.

According to the military, soldiers “responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower,” forcing the attackers to retreat.

However, it acknowledged that “a few” personnel lost their lives during the encounter, though their identities were not released.

Tinubu praises troops’ bravery and sacrifice

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended the courage of the fallen and serving soldiers, noting that they prevented a worse outcome.

He said ongoing military operations had significantly weakened terrorist groups, forcing them into desperate counterattacks.

“From the reports I have received, our armed forces have been conducting sustained, intense land and air offensives against the insurgents, neutralising many of their fighters and commanders. The insurgents’ counterattack is a sign of desperation,” the President said.

Tinubu mourns fallen soldiers and commander

Tinubu extended condolences to the families of the deceased troops, including those under the leadership of Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah, praising their dedication to national defence.

“I extend my condolences to the families of our gallant soldiers, led by Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of our country today in Borno State,” he said.

He added that their sacrifice would not be forgotten.

“The government will never forget their sacrifices. Their sacrifices will not be in vain. Because of the courage and dedication of our troops on the frontline, our resolve to defeat terrorism and all forms of violence across Nigeria is stronger than ever,” Tinubu stated.

Tinubu urges military and citizens to remain resolute

Tinubu called on the Armed Forces to remain steadfast despite the loss, assuring them of continued government support in terms of equipment and welfare.

Tinubu Releases Nationwide Message After Terrorists Kill Many Soldiers in Borno, "Unforgettable"

Source: UGC

“I urge the Military High Command and our troops in all theatres of operation: Do not lose heart, do not be weary, do not be discouraged,” he said.

He also appealed to Nigerians and the media to support ongoing counter-insurgency efforts and avoid actions that could undermine troop morale.

“These soldiers are our heroes; unforgettable and irreplaceable,” he added.

FG pledges continued support for Borno

The President also sympathised with the government and people of Borno State, pledging continued collaboration to restore lasting peace in the region.

“My condolences also go to the government and people of Borno State. The Federal Government will continue to work with the state government to achieve total victory and lasting peace,” he said.

Atiku slams Tinubu over insecurity

Legit.ng previously reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s team has condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it described as a troubling lack of leadership following recent killings in Jos, Plateau State, and wider security concerns across the country.

The criticism comes after Tinubu’s reportedly ten-minute stop at Jos Airport following a deadly terrorist attack, coupled with his minimal public engagement during a recent working visit to Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng