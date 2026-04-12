Breaking: Many Feared Dead In ‘Accidental Bombing’ at Borno–Yobe Border Market
- Airstrike on Jilli Market kills at least 56, with 14 others injured
- Incident occurs during military operation against Boko Haram insurgents
- Tragedy strikes Borno-Yobe border, raising concerns over civilian safety
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
An airstrike on a weekly market along the Borno–Yobe border has reportedly left no fewer than 56 people dead.
It was gathered that 14 others are being hospitalized.
The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Jilli Market, located between Gubio and Geidam Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states.
As reported by Daily Trust, the airstrike was suspected to have been carried out during a military operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.