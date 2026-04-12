Airstrike on Jilli Market kills at least 56, with 14 others injured

Incident occurs during military operation against Boko Haram insurgents

Tragedy strikes Borno-Yobe border, raising concerns over civilian safety

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

An airstrike on a weekly market along the Borno–Yobe border has reportedly left no fewer than 56 people dead.

It was gathered that 14 others are being hospitalized.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Jilli Market, located between Gubio and Geidam Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states.

As reported by Daily Trust, the airstrike was suspected to have been carried out during a military operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Source: Legit.ng