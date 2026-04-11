The Nigerian Navy confirmed the arrest of personnel involved in a clash with soldiers during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Bayelsa State

A 53-second viral video captured a confrontation that escalated into a physical fight between naval personnel and soldiers as civilians watched

Navy spokesperson, Navy Captain Abi Folorunso, confirmed that those involved were taken into custody and subjected to disciplinary procedures under military regulations

The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the arrest of personnel involved in a public confrontation with soldiers during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Bayelsa State on Friday, April 10.

The incident, which has circulated widely on social media, was recorded in a 53-second video showing uniformed personnel engaged in a heated exchange that escalated into a physical fight.

Navy Personnel Clashed With Soldiers During Tinubu’s Visit to Bayelsa as Military Takes Action

Source: Twitter

In the footage, a driver of a Hilux vehicle marked “Naval Police” is seen alighting from the vehicle and arguing with another motorist in uniform.

The situation escalated shortly after when a soldier, reportedly armed with a rifle, approached and struck the naval personnel, triggering a broader confrontation involving officers from both sides.

Chaos erupts as civilians watch on

The altercation quickly degenerated into a free-for-all, with personnel attached to both military vehicles exchanging blows while bystanders watched in shock.

The clash reportedly occurred as President Bola Tinubu was departing an official engagement during his state visit, although the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear.

Reacting to the development, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunso, confirmed that those involved have been taken into custody and are undergoing disciplinary procedures.

“The affected personnel are in custody and already undergoing appropriate administrative and disciplinary procedures in accordance with extant military regulations,” he stated.

Source: Legit.ng