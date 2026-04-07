A prominent Speaker of a northern House of Assembly has been confirmed dead in Cairo while receiving medical treatment

Assembly official Murtala Diri confirmed the death, describing it as a significant loss to constituents and the state

Governor Nasir Idris was expected to issue a condolence message as burial arrangements remained pending

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Zuru, has died in Cairo, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Mr Zuru, widely known as Lifiddan Zuru, reportedly passed away on Monday evening, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure as one of the leading political figures in Kebbi state.

The All Progressives Congress describes the African Democratic Congress as “an assembly of Nigeria’s most confused and desperate politicians.” Photo credit: @De_primelord

Source: Twitter

Assembly confirms death in official statement

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by Murtala Diri, an official of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, who shared the announcement on his verified Facebook page on behalf of the legislature, Premium Times reported.

“The death of the Speaker is a significant loss to his constituents, the legislative body, and the state in general,” the statement read.

Late speaker described as influential figure

Until his death, Mr Zuru represented the Zuru Constituency and presided over the 10th Kebbi State House of Assembly.

He was regarded as a key political figure within the Zuru Emirate and played a central role in legislative affairs in the state.

Burial arrangements yet to be announced

The statement noted that details regarding burial arrangements and formal condolences would be communicated by the Kebbi State Government and the family of the deceased.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kebbi State Government had yet to issue a separate official confirmation, NTA reported.

However, the news has continued to circulate widely across social media platforms, with several users reposting the original statement.

The All Progressives Congress says the African Democratic Congress is “an assembly of Nigeria’s most confused and desperate politicians.” Photo credit: @De_primelord

Source: Twitter

Governor Nasir Idris is expected to release an official condolence message, while funeral (Janaza) arrangements are likely to be announced after the repatriation of the late Speaker’s remains from Egypt.

Nigerians react

Reacting to the development, Nigerians took to social media to express their opinion.

@Arabsibrahem said:

"Politician will not die in Nigeria from top to bottom."

@godswillefe75 said:

"No hospital in Kebbi wey fit save politician lives?"

@DEGEO7 said:

"How do they pass away in other people's countries? Fix Nigeria but you wont."

Ex-INEC chairman Jega's wife confirmed dead

Legit.ng previously reported that Hajiya Hadiza Attahiru Jega, wife of former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has died. The family announced her passing in a statement issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

According to Dailytrust, her Janaiza prayer will be held after the Zuhr prayer at 1:30 p.m. at the National Mosque in Abuja. The family prayed for her soul to be granted Aljannah Firdausi and asked friends, associates, and well‑wishers to remember them in prayers during this period of mourning.

Prof. Attahiru Muhammadu Jega is a respected Nigerian academic and administrator, best known for his role as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) between 2010 and 2015.

Source: Legit.ng