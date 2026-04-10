The Catholic Diocese has reported 24 deaths in a fresh attack on the Kebbi community during the Easter period

Armed attackers were said to have burnt a church, mosque, and homes as violence spread across nearby villages

Hundreds of residents have been displaced as the Diocese has warned of worsening insecurity and urgent needs

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has raised fresh concern over worsening insecurity in Kebbi state.

The Diocese, which said the attack shows a growing pattern of violence in border communities between Kebbi and Niger states, disclosed that 24 people were killed in a violent attack on Debe village in Shanga Local Government Area during the Easter period.

Attackers strike Kebbi village, leaving dozens dead and places of worship in ruins. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

In the days before the incident, armed groups were reported to have carried out coordinated night raids on several villages in Shanga LGA. Communities such as Gebe, Kawara, and Kalkami were among those hit. Homes were burnt, and many residents fled into the surrounding areas for safety.

Security sources believe the attackers may have operated from hideouts in the Wawa Forest area, located in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state.

The state Police Command also said it had responded by deploying tactical units, alongside military personnel, marine police, and local vigilantes, to restore order in the affected communities.

In a statement issued in Yauri, as stated by The Punch, the Diocese said armed men stormed Debe village around 5 pm on Sunday, April 5, and carried out hours of destruction that left many dead and properties destroyed.

It also challenged earlier official casualty figures, insisting that the death toll stood at 24, not four as previously reported by police authorities.

The Church added that the victims were from different religious backgrounds, including Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers. It described the killings as a tragedy that cut across faith lines.

During the attack, the assailants reportedly set fire to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a mosque, residential buildings, and shops. Many of the victims were said to be men and young people in the community.

Diocese recounts loss, states needs

The Diocese stated that the assault caused “devastating” loss across the entire village, with both places of worship and private property destroyed.

The violence, it said, later extended to nearby communities, including Binuwa and Kalkame, where more destruction was recorded. Reports indicated that markets were attacked, and even the emir’s residence was affected.

Church and mosque burnt as fresh attack leaves community counting heavy losses

Source: Original

After the incident, hundreds of residents were forced to leave their homes. The Diocese said about 491 displaced persons are currently taking refuge at St. Dominic Parish in Yauri.

It warned that the displaced population urgently needs food, clean water, medical care, and shelter, as available support is already stretched.

While offering emergency assistance, the Church called on authorities at both the federal and state levels to take urgent steps to improve security and ensure displaced families can safely return home.

It urged President Bola Tinubu and Kebbi State Governor Mohammed Idris to respond decisively to the growing violence.

The Diocese further warned that fear has taken hold in several communities across the state, leaving many residents unable to bury their dead or resume normal life.

It also appealed to humanitarian agencies and international partners to step in, saying immediate action is needed to prevent the crisis from worsening.

Soldiers, police killed in Kebbi ambush

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that nine Nigerian soldiers, a police officer, and two civilians were killed in a fresh ambush by suspected gunmen in Giro Masa community, Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The attack occurred on March 24.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers targeted security operatives after trailing them to a construction site. Two military trucks were reportedly set ablaze during the ambush, which left the community in shock and caused widespread panic among residents.

Source: Legit.ng