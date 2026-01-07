The Dangote Group has opened several job opportunities across its food, cement, and corporate divisions

These vacancies are open to Nigerians with diplomas, degrees, or relevant professional certifications

Available positions include technical, engineering, corporate, managerial, and security roles

The Dangote Group has announced more than 40 job openings across its cement and foods business units, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply.

The roles announced in the first few days of January cover a wide range of functions, including finance, engineering, mechanical, operations, IT, supply chain, and corporate management.

Dangote Group is hiring! Explore exciting roles across cement, food, and corporate divisions. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to the company, the positions are spread across key locations, including Ibese, Obajana, Okpella, DSR P-Apapa, and Lagos, as well as Dangote Cement’s Ivory Coast operations.

The openings cater to candidates with diplomas, degrees, and relevant professional certifications.

Some of the available roles include released in 2026

Financial Analyst – Dangote-Cement, Accounting/Finance, Ibese DCT

Mechanical Technician – Light Motor Vehicle – Dangote-Cement, Mechanical, Obajana Plant

Deputy Head of Finance – Dangote-Cement, Accounting/Finance, Ibese DCT

Electrical Technician – Light Motor Vehicle – Dangote-Cement, Mechanical, Obajana Plant

Technical Assistant – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DIL HQ-Lagos

Planning & Market Intelligence Officer – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DIL HQ-Lagos

Machinist – Dangote-Cement, Maintenance, Okpella Plant

Customer Service / Shipping Manager – Dangote-Foods, Commercial, DIL HQ-Lagos

Mechanical Engineer – Kiln – Dangote-Cement, Mechanical, Obajana Plant

Assistant Manager, Procurement – Dangote-Cement, Material Management, Obajana Plant

Finance Manager – Dangote-Cement, Accounting/Finance, Ibese DCT

Deputy Electrical Engineer – Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant

Economic Research Specialist – Dangote-Foods Packaging, Corporate, DIL HQ-Lagos

Head DSR Fleet – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa

Head, Strategy – Dangote-Foods, HR & Admin, DSR P-Apapa

Lubrication Supervisor – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa

Compensation & Benefit Manager – Dangote-Cement, Human Resources, Dangote Cement Ivory Coast

Instrumentation Technician – Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant

Senior Technician (HVAC) – Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant

Assistant General Manager, HEMM – Mines – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant

Deputy Manager – Packing Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant

Deputy Sectional Head – Instrumentation, Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant

Mechanical Manager – Power Plant – Obajana Plant

Electrical Manager – Power Plant – Obajana Plant

Power Plant Operations Manager – Obajana Plant

IT Server Operations Analyst – Dangote-Foods, IT, DANCOM HO-Lagos

Network Engineer – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DANCOM HO-Lagos

Business Analyst – Dangote-Foods Packaging, Corporate, DANCOM HO-Lagos

Head, Electrical & Instrumentation – Dangote Cement

Corporate Affairs Manager – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DSR P-Apapa

Material Management Data Analyst – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa

Inventory Accountant – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa

Efficiency Engineer – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa

Internal Control Officer – Dangote-Foods, Finance & Accounts, DSR P-Apapa

SAP Data Engineer – Corporate, DANCOM HO-Lagos

Applicant must have a diploma, degree, or relevant professional certification. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Job highlights and requirements:

The Financial Analyst role is critical for analyzing financial data, identifying trends, and supporting business decisions. Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field, a relevant professional certification (e.g., ACA, ACCA), at least five years of experience, and a strong quantitative background.

The Mechanical Rigger/Technician will fabricate, repair, and maintain mechanical components and equipment for cement production.

Applicants must have a National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or its equivalent, with at least ten years of relevant experience.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are advised to visit the Dangote Group careers portal for detailed job descriptions and to submit applications for preferred positions.

For a full list of jobs and application instructions, visit https://careers.dangote.com.

Oil and gas jobs training

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has launched a new training programme aimed at equipping 10,000 young Nigerians with high-demand skills for employment in the oil and gas industry.

The initiative, known as the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, seeks to prepare Nigerian graduates and technicians for emerging opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Source: Legit.ng