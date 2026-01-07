Dangote Group Releases 2026 New Job Opportunities, ND Holders Qualifed To Apply
- The Dangote Group has opened several job opportunities across its food, cement, and corporate divisions
- These vacancies are open to Nigerians with diplomas, degrees, or relevant professional certifications
- Available positions include technical, engineering, corporate, managerial, and security roles
The Dangote Group has announced more than 40 job openings across its cement and foods business units, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply.
The roles announced in the first few days of January cover a wide range of functions, including finance, engineering, mechanical, operations, IT, supply chain, and corporate management.
According to the company, the positions are spread across key locations, including Ibese, Obajana, Okpella, DSR P-Apapa, and Lagos, as well as Dangote Cement’s Ivory Coast operations.
The openings cater to candidates with diplomas, degrees, and relevant professional certifications.
Some of the available roles include released in 2026
- Financial Analyst – Dangote-Cement, Accounting/Finance, Ibese DCT
- Mechanical Technician – Light Motor Vehicle – Dangote-Cement, Mechanical, Obajana Plant
- Deputy Head of Finance – Dangote-Cement, Accounting/Finance, Ibese DCT
- Electrical Technician – Light Motor Vehicle – Dangote-Cement, Mechanical, Obajana Plant
- Technical Assistant – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DIL HQ-Lagos
- Planning & Market Intelligence Officer – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DIL HQ-Lagos
- Machinist – Dangote-Cement, Maintenance, Okpella Plant
- Customer Service / Shipping Manager – Dangote-Foods, Commercial, DIL HQ-Lagos
- Mechanical Engineer – Kiln – Dangote-Cement, Mechanical, Obajana Plant
- Assistant Manager, Procurement – Dangote-Cement, Material Management, Obajana Plant
- Finance Manager – Dangote-Cement, Accounting/Finance, Ibese DCT
- Deputy Electrical Engineer – Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant
- Economic Research Specialist – Dangote-Foods Packaging, Corporate, DIL HQ-Lagos
- Head DSR Fleet – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa
- Head, Strategy – Dangote-Foods, HR & Admin, DSR P-Apapa
- Lubrication Supervisor – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa
- Compensation & Benefit Manager – Dangote-Cement, Human Resources, Dangote Cement Ivory Coast
- Instrumentation Technician – Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant
- Senior Technician (HVAC) – Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant
- Assistant General Manager, HEMM – Mines – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant
- Deputy Manager – Packing Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant
- Deputy Sectional Head – Instrumentation, Power Plant – Dangote-Cement, Ibese Plant
- Mechanical Manager – Power Plant – Obajana Plant
- Electrical Manager – Power Plant – Obajana Plant
- Power Plant Operations Manager – Obajana Plant
- IT Server Operations Analyst – Dangote-Foods, IT, DANCOM HO-Lagos
- Network Engineer – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DANCOM HO-Lagos
- Business Analyst – Dangote-Foods Packaging, Corporate, DANCOM HO-Lagos
- Head, Electrical & Instrumentation – Dangote Cement
- Corporate Affairs Manager – Dangote-Foods, Corporate, DSR P-Apapa
- Material Management Data Analyst – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa
- Inventory Accountant – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa
- Efficiency Engineer – Dangote-Foods, Supply Chain & Operations, DSR P-Apapa
- Internal Control Officer – Dangote-Foods, Finance & Accounts, DSR P-Apapa
- SAP Data Engineer – Corporate, DANCOM HO-Lagos
Job highlights and requirements:
The Financial Analyst role is critical for analyzing financial data, identifying trends, and supporting business decisions. Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field, a relevant professional certification (e.g., ACA, ACCA), at least five years of experience, and a strong quantitative background.
The Mechanical Rigger/Technician will fabricate, repair, and maintain mechanical components and equipment for cement production.
Applicants must have a National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or its equivalent, with at least ten years of relevant experience.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are advised to visit the Dangote Group careers portal for detailed job descriptions and to submit applications for preferred positions.
For a full list of jobs and application instructions, visit https://careers.dangote.com.
