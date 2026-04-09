A political group has accused Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin of contributing to Yusuf Gawuna’s exit from the APC after failing to secure a key appointment

The forum claimed that internal party disputes and sidelining of loyal figures led to growing dissatisfaction within Kano APC ranks

The group also alleged attempts to block Murtala Sule Garo’s emergence as deputy governor, intensifying political tensions in the state

A political group within the All Progressives Congress has accused Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin of fueling internal divisions in Kano politics following the defection of former governorship candidate Yusuf Gawuna.

The group alleged that Gawuna’s exit to the African Democratic Congress stemmed from frustration over missed political opportunities after the 2023 election.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin at a political event amid rising tensions in Kano APC. Photo: FB/BarauJibrin

Source: Twitter

The Emerging Progressives Leaders’ Forum made the claims in a statement issued in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Hafiz Idris.

It said Gawuna’s inability to secure a key appointment after losing the governorship race to Abba Kabir Yusuf contributed to his decision to leave the ruling party.

Group links defection to internal disputes

According to the forum, Barau’s actions weakened party cohesion in Kano State. It argued that sidelining loyal figures created discontent among party members.

The group said Gawuna’s departure reflected deeper grievances within the APC structure in the state.

The statement also accused the Deputy Senate President of attempting to block the emergence of Murtala Sule Garo as the next deputy governor.

Garo was the running mate to Gawuna in the last election and has maintained close political ties within the party.

Tensions rise over deputy governor slot

The group recalled Garo’s role in Barau’s previous campaigns, noting his loyalty over the years. It argued that preventing his nomination would further deepen divisions among party stakeholders.

Sources within the Kano State Government indicated that Governor Yusuf has already settled on Garo as his preferred choice to replace the outgoing deputy governor. The decision was reportedly based on his grassroots support and political experience across the state.

However, resistance from influential figures outside the state has complicated the process. The forum claimed that Barau is “deeply uncomfortable” with Garo’s possible emergence and is working to stop the nomination.

Power struggle shapes Kano political landscape

Political observers say the situation reflects a growing contest for influence in Kano as alliances begin to shift ahead of future elections.

The disagreement has drawn attention to competing interests within both state and national political circles.

Despite the pressure, insiders maintain that Governor Yusuf is standing by his choice. They say any reversal would depend on broader political considerations as tensions continue to build within the state’s political space.

Read more stories on Kano politics:

Kano governor sacks commissioner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Yusuf sacked Commissioner Shehu Wada Sagagi for strategic government realignment.

The governor highlighted Sagagi’s contributions to politics, religion, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) during his tenure.

Governor Yusuf explained that he prioritised efficient service delivery and good governance in his administration.

Source: Legit.ng