House of Reps deputy spokesperson Philip Agbese has praised Tinubu’s ambassadorial postings as strategic for Nigeria's global image

Agbese highlighted Senator Jimoh Ibrahim's UN appointment as key to enhancing Nigeria's diplomatic influence

The lawmaker from Benue state urged new envoys to promote Nigeria’s interests and foster international partnerships for development

Abuja, FCT - Deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the recent ambassadorial postings, describing them as strategic moves capable of enhancing Nigeria’s global standing.

Agbese, who spoke in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, said the appointments reflect a deliberate effort by the administration to reposition Nigeria’s diplomatic presence and strengthen its voice in multilateral engagements at the global stage.

Tinubu’s Ambassadorial Postings: Reps Deputy Spokesperson Says Jimoh Ibrahim Is a Global Asset to UN

Source: Twitter

Jimoh Ibrahim global asset - Agbese

The Benue lawmaker who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Labour Party (LP) particularly praised the nomination of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, describing his appointment as a significant asset not only to Nigeria but to the global community.

According to the lawmaker, Senator Ibrahim’s wealth of experience in legislation, business, and public service places him in a strong position to contribute meaningfully to global diplomacy, especially at a time marked by geopolitical tensions and conflicts across regions.

Agbese noted that Ibrahim’s presence at the UN would help in fostering stability and facilitating the peaceful resolution of ongoing upheavals in parts of the world, including the Middle East and other conflict-prone areas.

“Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s appointment is not just beneficial to Nigeria; it is an asset to the United Nations. His vast experience and global exposure position him to contribute to efforts aimed at stabilising troubled regions and promoting dialogue over conflict,” he said.

He further stressed that Ibrahim would play a pivotal role in bridging diplomatic and economic gaps between Africa and other parts of the world, strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding on key global issues.

“His emergence will also help deepen engagement between the African continent and the rest of the world, ensuring that Africa’s voice is better represented and its interests effectively articulated,” Agbese added.

Agbese dismisses criticisms trailing Jimoh Ibrahim's appointment

The deputy spokesperson dismissed criticisms trailing the appointment, insisting that Ibrahim possesses the intellectual depth, diplomatic insight, and leadership capacity required to excel on the global stage.

He expressed confidence that the new envoys would advance Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives, promote economic diplomacy, and attract investment into the country.

Agbese also urged the appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by upholding Nigeria’s image and pursuing national interests with diligence and integrity, while calling on Nigerians to support the administration’s efforts to strengthen international partnerships for national development.

Tinubu’s Ambassadorial Postings: Reps Deputy Spokesperson Says Jimoh Ibrahim Is a Global Asset to UN

Source: Twitter

Groups react to Tinubu's appointment of Jimoh Ibrahim as UN envoy

In a related development, a coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria has declared support for President Tinubu's appointment of Dr Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The groups which collaborated with the National Good Governance Advocacy Network (NGGAN) and 360 other organisations disclosed their support at a world press conference in Abuja.

They described the appointee as a true Nigerian and global citizen well-suited for the demanding diplomatic role.

Source: Legit.ng